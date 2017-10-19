Article

Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle

19 October 2017 23:16

Everton's torrid start to the season continued as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat to Lyon in an ill-tempered Europa League clash at Goodison Park.

The defeat means the Toffees are rooted to the bottom of Group E with just one point from three games and manager Ronald Koeman will surely face fresh questions about his future.

Growing frustration on Merseyside was summed up by Ashley Williams sparking a brawl between both sets of players after a reckless shove on Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, with fans unnecessarily lashing out at visiting players in the ensuing melee.

Williams perhaps ought to have been dismissed, but he incredibly made the most of his reprieve to cancel out Nabil Fekir's early penalty as momentum seemed to have swung the Toffees' way with 20 minutes to play.

But the final word was Lyon's as Bertrand Traore flicked home from close range to leave Everton with just two wins from their last 12 games.

Everton now welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park on Sunday, with Koeman knowing only a win will do to get this side's faltering season back on track.

After making five changes from the weekend draw with Brighton, Everton's hopes for a positive start were blown apart inside five minutes.

Fernando Marcal was unceremoniously hacked down in the box by Mason Holgate and Lyon captain Fekir stepped up to stroke the spot-kick into Jordan Pickford's bottom corner for his eighth goal of the season.

The shell-shocked hosts did not respond in thundering fashion and had to wait until the 21st minute for their first real sight of goal as the recalled Kevin Mirallas drilling a shot wide from outside the area, before Morgan Schneiderlin and Tom Davies went close.

Mirallas and Davies then combined in style just after the half-hour mark as the Belgian ghosted in behind the Lyon backline to meet the youngster's incisive throughball, but Lopes got down well to block the forward's effort from a tight angle.

Davies continued to be in the thick of the action and narrowly avoided scoring a spectacular own goal when he deflected Memphis Depay's free-kick onto the crossbar.

Davy Klaassen was denied a first Everton goal by a smart stop from Lopes, before the visitors twice came close to doubling their advantage. Depay shot meekly at Pickford after being put clear through and Traore whipped a left-foot shot just past the Everton goalkeeper's far post after cutting inside.

Ademola Lookman was introduced at half-time for the ineffective Klaassen and he almost made an immediate impact, hooking a back-post shot straight at Lopes from Dominic Calvert-Lewin's knockdown.

Lyon continued to look threatening on the counter-attack, though, and only a superb last-ditch block by Schneiderlin denied Myziane Maolida what looked like a certain goal after 53 minutes.

Everton were struggling to make any significant inroads as the half wore on and their frustration boiled over in unsavoury fashion just after the hour.

Williams needlessly pushed Lopes over after he had gathered the ball, sparking a mass brawl that even involved some Everton supporters.

The Wales defender somehow escaped with just a yellow card after rucking with several opponents and came back to haunt Lyon just moments later, rising highest to thump home substitute Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick.

Another Sigurdsson dead ball crashed against the post shortly after – minutes before Lyon grabbed a decisive winner.

Maxwel Cornet's low ball into the box was impudently flicked towards goal by Traore and beyond Pickford to secure all three points and pile the pressure on Koeman.

 

KEY OPTA STATS

- Only three sides have progressed past the Europa League group stages after collecting one point in the first three games (Hertha Berlin 2009-10, Dnipro 2014-15 and AZ 2016-17), with Dnipro going all the way to the final in 2014-15.
- Since keeping four successive clean sheets at the start of the season (three Europa League qualifiers and one PL game), Everton have kept just one shutout in their last 12 games – a League Cup third round win against Sunderland (3-0).
- For the first time under Ronald Koeman, the Toffees have failed to win in three successive games at Goodison Park in all competitions (D1 L2). The last time they went on such a run was in January 2016 under Roberto Martinez (four games).
- There were just 223 seconds between Ashley Williams’ yellow card and his goal.

- Nabil Fekir has been directly involved in 12 goals in 12 appearances for Lyon this season (eight goals, four assists).

Sponsored links

Friday 20 October

00:22 Montella urges fans to ´stand by´ Milan after San Siro boos
00:11 Koeman admits he could be sacked by Everton

Thursday 19 October

23:16 Everton 1 Lyon 2: Koeman feeling the heat, while Williams brawl overshadows spectacle
23:04 AC Milan 0 AEK Athens 0: Frustration mounts for Montella in dour draw
22:32 Giroud promised special winner, Wenger reveals
21:25 Former Croatia striker Klasnic undergoes third kidney operation
20:55 Red Star Belgrade 0 Arsenal 1: Giroud´s special winner lights up drab encounter
20:41 Shakespeare: Leicester will ´pull away´ from Premier League danger
20:30 Robben yet to hold talks over new Bayern Munich contract
20:22 Bilic denies West Ham have discipline problem
17:01 Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
16:55 Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
15:47 Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
15:47 I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
15:13 ´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
14:54 Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
13:43 Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
13:32 Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
12:54 Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
12:19 Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
12:13 Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
11:32 Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
11:29 Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
11:12 Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
10:15 Heynckes happy with Muller form
09:48 Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
09:29 PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
09:02 I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
06:05 Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
04:20 No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
03:02 Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
02:48 Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
01:25 Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
01:24 Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
00:26 Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
00:22 Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
00:14 Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
00:14 Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
00:14 Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco

Wednesday 18 October

23:57 Lemonis rues Olympiacos collapse against 10-man Barca
23:57 Rodgers: Individual class inhibiting Celtic
23:52 David Luiz experiment failed, admits Conte
23:46 Allegri not impressed despite crucial win
23:42 Svilar risks a lot – Mourinho was aware of Benfica youngster´s shortcomings
23:40 We played better against Atletico – Hazard
23:40 Job done for Mbappe and PSG after another big win
23:26 Simeone maintains ´absolute´ belief in Atletico despite Qarabag draw
22:53 CSKA Moscow 0 Basel 2: Xhaka, Oberlin do the damage
22:52 Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1: Late Mandzukic intervention saves wasteful Bianconeri
22:47 Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0: Hoops outclassed on Heynckes´ return to Europe
22:46 Chelsea 3 Roma 3: Hazard brace rescues Conte´s men after Dzeko double
22:45 Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe takes one record as Cavani closes on another
22:44 Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1:Ton-up for Messi as Pique sees red
22:39 Benfica 0 Manchester United 1: Rashford goal settles poor game after woeful Svilar error
22:15 Messi joins Ronaldo in European 100-goal club
21:45 Good results are on the way in the league - Salah
21:45 Algeria restore Madjer to the helm
21:35 Griezmann eyes qualification despite Atleti´s Qarabag stumble
21:22 FA chief Glenn denies Aluko´s ´bordering on blackmail´ claim
21:09 Mbappe surpasses Kluivert as Champions League´s highest-scoring teenager
20:55 Ozil is a warrior - Pires sympathises with Arsenal star
20:41 Benfica teen Svilar breaks Casillas´ Champions League record against Man Utd
20:32 Balotelli can improve even more - Favre
20:28 It was special to face role model Modric, says Winks
20:13 Robben named for Champions League century
20:05 You can´t question Arsenal´s character - Wenger hits back at Deeney
19:54 Qarabag 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s side in trouble after shock draw
19:09 Guardiola´s Catalonia stance dismissed by Spanish minister
17:01 Oldham appoint Wellens over Scholes, Seedorf
16:44 FA apologises over Sampson remarks to Aluko and Spence
15:45 Montella willing to accept ´exaggerated´ Milan criticism
15:01 Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain
14:32 Urawa Reds 1 Shanghai SIPG 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael Silva books Al Hilal decider
13:57 Not a tragedy if Italy miss World Cup, says Zola
13:03 Hummels: Bayern players contributed to Ancelotti´s sacking
12:15 Dzeko considers Chelsea among Champions League contenders
11:31 Cavani doesn´t need to be friends with Neymar
10:50 Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims
10:00 Don´t stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks
09:30 Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes
08:57 Stones satisfied with strong Manchester City showing
06:18 Redknapp: Spurs boss Pochettino could manage Real Madrid
05:31 That will be hard to beat – Klopp revels in record win
04:33 Spurs showed they can compete with elite - Pochettino proud after Madrid draw
03:33 Ballon d´Or? We all know Messi is best, says Valverde
01:57 He´s getting better – Zidane backs Benzema
01:55 Napoli star Insigne unsure if he´ll be fit to face Inter
01:23 Manchester City can win Champions League, says Napoli boss Sarri
00:36 Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
00:30 Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
00:28 We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
00:23 It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
00:19 Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
00:17 I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
00:04 We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane

Facebook