Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton feels there is still an "unacceptable" level of offensive behaviour in football despite significant improvements in recent years.
The Football Association has been in the spotlight this week following an investigation into the conduct of former England women's boss Mark Sampson.
The FA apologised to England players Eniola Aluko and Drew Spence after new evidence showed Sampson to have made remarks that were "discriminatory on the grounds of race".
Hughton, who became the first mixed-race player to represent the Republic of Ireland, says there is a "better environment" in football today but still believes there are steps forward to be taken.
"We are all very aware at this particular moment of what does cross the line, certainly anything that is deemed offensive to any individual," he told a news conference on Thursday.
"It's not just about what's offensive to the changing room. If there is something said that's offensive to one particular individual, it's crossing the line.
"What we have in the game at the moment is certainly a better environment than there used to be, but there are areas that are still very much unacceptable.
"In our workplace at the moment, I think we are very aware of what's acceptable and what's not acceptable."
FA statement from Martin Glenn pic.twitter.com/mLvexO8R2T— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) October 18, 2017
Hughton takes his Brighton side to face West Ham on Friday, looking to claim a first away Premier League win of the season.
There is greater pressure on opposite number Slaven Bilic, however, with the Hammers having won only one of their last four league games.
Hughton believes the speculation over Bilic's future is unfair but says it stems from a culture that is unlikely to change.
"Personally, I think it is too soon," he said, just two days after Leicester City sacked manager Craig Shakespeare. "But it's something that we have very much got used to.
"It's the pressure of management, it's the pressure of needing to get results so quickly. The clamour of everybody involved in the club, in the game, that you have to get instant results.
"Certainly, when there has been investment in clubs and, of course the foreign owners that we have now want results instantly and it's something that we've got used to. I don't see it changing."
|Benteke progressing ´ahead of schedule´
|Ancelotti to Leicester unlikely, says Clement
|Dyche not aware of any approach amid Leicester speculation
|I love you, take my watch! – How Arnautovic earned a special gift from Mourinho
|´Surprised´ Appleton calls for Foxes focus after Shakespeare sacking
|Brighton boss Hughton feels ´unacceptable´ behaviour remains in football
|Benzema ´very happy´ at Real Madrid amid Arsenal rumours
|Azpilicueta admits to low mood in Chelsea camp
|Bacca: I played for the worst AC Milan in history
|Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss
|Injured Napoli striker Milik hints at loan move
|Dortmund not expecting Reus exit
|Neymar plans to emulate Messi by mentoring Mbappe
|Mourinho still unclear on fitness of Pogba and Fellaini
|Heynckes happy with Muller form
|Kane describes Ronaldo as ´role model´ following shirt swap
|PSG star Mbappe: Monaco need time
|I have full support of Everton board, claims Koeman
|Wilshere: Arsenal´s character can´t be questioned
|No-one can compete with Messi – Bartomeu
|Man United risk losing identity under Mourinho – Bellamy
|Valverde hopes Messi scores 200th European goal this season
|Stop worrying about Chelsea – Conte hits back at Mourinho
|Roma better than Chelsea, says Nainggolan
|Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
|Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
|Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start
|Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
|Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco
|Lemonis rues Olympiacos collapse against 10-man Barca
|Rodgers: Individual class inhibiting Celtic
|David Luiz experiment failed, admits Conte
|Allegri not impressed despite crucial win
|Svilar risks a lot – Mourinho was aware of Benfica youngster´s shortcomings
|We played better against Atletico – Hazard
|Job done for Mbappe and PSG after another big win
|Simeone maintains ´absolute´ belief in Atletico despite Qarabag draw
|CSKA Moscow 0 Basel 2: Xhaka, Oberlin do the damage
|Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1: Late Mandzukic intervention saves wasteful Bianconeri
|Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0: Hoops outclassed on Heynckes´ return to Europe
|Chelsea 3 Roma 3: Hazard brace rescues Conte´s men after Dzeko double
|Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe takes one record as Cavani closes on another
|Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1:Ton-up for Messi as Pique sees red
|Benfica 0 Manchester United 1: Rashford goal settles poor game after woeful Svilar error
|Messi joins Ronaldo in European 100-goal club
|Good results are on the way in the league - Salah
|Algeria restore Madjer to the helm
|Griezmann eyes qualification despite Atleti´s Qarabag stumble
|FA chief Glenn denies Aluko´s ´bordering on blackmail´ claim
|Mbappe surpasses Kluivert as Champions League´s highest-scoring teenager
|Ozil is a warrior - Pires sympathises with Arsenal star
|Benfica teen Svilar breaks Casillas´ Champions League record against Man Utd
|Balotelli can improve even more - Favre
|It was special to face role model Modric, says Winks
|Robben named for Champions League century
|You can´t question Arsenal´s character - Wenger hits back at Deeney
|Qarabag 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s side in trouble after shock draw
|Guardiola´s Catalonia stance dismissed by Spanish minister
|Oldham appoint Wellens over Scholes, Seedorf
|FA apologises over Sampson remarks to Aluko and Spence
|Montella willing to accept ´exaggerated´ Milan criticism
|Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain
|Urawa Reds 1 Shanghai SIPG 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael Silva books Al Hilal decider
|Not a tragedy if Italy miss World Cup, says Zola
|Hummels: Bayern players contributed to Ancelotti´s sacking
|Dzeko considers Chelsea among Champions League contenders
|Cavani doesn´t need to be friends with Neymar
|Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims
|Don´t stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks
|Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes
|Stones satisfied with strong Manchester City showing
|Redknapp: Spurs boss Pochettino could manage Real Madrid
|That will be hard to beat – Klopp revels in record win
|Spurs showed they can compete with elite - Pochettino proud after Madrid draw
|Ballon d´Or? We all know Messi is best, says Valverde
|He´s getting better – Zidane backs Benzema
|Napoli star Insigne unsure if he´ll be fit to face Inter
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Napoli boss Sarri
|Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
|Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
|We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
|It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
|I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
|We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane
|Guardiola hails ´perfect´ City after beating ´one of the best´
|Real Madrid can´t be happy with Tottenham draw, says Navas
|Klopp heralds counter-pressing as Liverpool run riot against Maribor
|Liverpool break record in Maribor thrashing
|City style fades but newfound steel gives Guardiola reason to believe
|Ederson kept us in it - Walker relieved after City´s second-half wobble
|APOEL 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Sokratis header spares Burki´s blushes
|Emery backs ´intelligent´ Mbappe to respond
|Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2: Bernard brace piles pressure on Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco 1 Besiktas 2: Tosun double pours more misery on Jardim´s men
|Spartak Moscow 5 Sevilla 1: Clinical second-half show stuns woeful Spaniards
|RB Leipzig 3 Porto 2: Hosts claim maiden Champions League victory
|Maribor 0 Liverpool 7: Salah and Firmino doubles inspire rampant Reds
|Manchester City 2 Napoli 1: Guardiola´s men see off Serie A leaders despite second-half scare
|Real Madrid 1 Tottenham 1: Ronaldo on target as Lloris heroics earn point
|´Older, better´ Dzeko feeling good on return to England
|Persepolis 2 Al Hilal 2 (2-6 agg): Kharbin at the double as Al Hilal reach final
|Monaco without Ghezzal and Jovetic for Besiktas clash
|De Bruyne agent eyes Neymar, Mbappe-style wages for Manchester City star
|Mertesacker not interested in Deeney’s ´cojones´ comment
|Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City
|Messi is the best in the world, says Paulinho
|Valverde ready for ´emotional´ game against old boys OIympiacos
|Manchester United expecting a tough game against Benfica, says Ashley Young
|Rafinha has ´no interest´ in Barca exit - Mazinho
|Mourinho would be happy with draw against wounded Benfica
|O´Neill wary of Eriksen threat after Republic of Ireland draw Denmark in World Cup play-offs
|Simeone and Atletico wary of Qarabag threat
|Robben set for landmark as Barca´s Valverde welcomes former side - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Conte´s harsh words will motivate us, insists Alonso
|Mourinho: I´m not signing new contract and I´m not joining PSG
|Bayern´s Martinez out for at least two matches
|Besiktas ask fans not to attend Champions League clash with Monaco
|Fit-again Morata could face Roma, Conte reveals
|Juventus must share the blame for defensive woes, says Chiellini
|Nice president supports Balotelli for Italy recall
|Celtic´s Roberts modelled his game on Robben
|World Cup play-offs: Italy to face Sweden, Republic of Ireland meet Denmark
|Juventus are not in any kind of crisis, says Allegri
|Watford can beat Chelsea claims Cleverley
|Sigurdsson admits to falling short at Everton
|Lloris hails ´machine of success´ Cristiano Ronaldo
|Ox not ready for central role, Klopp says
|My career´s gone - Redknapp flags likely retirement
|Spurs must be wary of Isco ´magic´, warns Pochettino
|Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles
|Manchester City v Napoli: The numbers behind Europe´s most lethal attacks
|Jardim says French champions Monaco down on confidence
|Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp
|Bosz and Dortmund eyeing much-needed victory as Schmelzer returns
|Szczesny: I didn´t improve at Arsenal due to tactical gulf
|Pochettino wants ´10 or 15 years´ at Tottenham
|Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´