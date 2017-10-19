Aluko ´100 per cent´ in England contention, says interim boss

Eniola Aluko will be considered for England selection, says interim head coach Mo Marley.

On Wednesday, Aluko - who has 102 caps - received an apology from the Football Association (FA) after new evidence showed former manager Mark Sampson to have made remarks that were "discriminatory on the grounds of race".

Sampson was sacked last month on account of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Aluko faced the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Wednesday, when she claimed FA chief executive Martin Glenn had asked her to pen a statement declaring the body was not institutionally racist, upon which she would allegedly receive the remainder of her settlement payment.

Also giving evidence to the committee on Wednesday, Glenn denied those allegations.

England's women resume their World Cup qualifying campaign at home to Bosnia-Herzegovina next month, and Marley was unequivocal in her response when asked if Aluko would be considered.

"Yes, while I'm the manager, 100 per cent," she told Sky Sports.

"We've had the talent reporters out, assessing everyone who's available to be selected for England.

"That's not just one player in isolation, that's everyone. It's for me to find the players who are in form and players who will help us qualify for the World Cup."