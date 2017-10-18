Simeone maintains ´absolute´ belief in Atletico despite Qarabag draw

Diego Simeone insisted his faith in Atletico Madrid remains unrattled after their winless start to the Champions League continued with a stalemate against Qarabag.
Atletico's hopes of progressing to the knockout round were dealt a blow on Wednesday when the Spanish side played out a dour goalless draw against 10-man opposition in Baku.
Antoine Griezmann squandered the best opportunity of the match as Atletico struggled against a side who are making their first appearance in the Champions League group stage this season.
The draw left Atletico third in Group C after three matchdays, three points adrift of second-placed Roma and five behind leaders Chelsea.
However, Atletico head coach Simeone said: "I feel very good, with enthusiasm for returning to work tomorrow to keep improving.
"In the first half we had chances to score but we didn't, and in the second half we were anxious and could not play with the clarity that we needed.
"Now, because of these draws, there will be a lot of pessimism but I absolutely believe in this team. I signed [a new contract] three months ago, knowing what was ahead.
"I have the peace of mind to wait until tomorrow to continue our improvement."
Simeone added: "I trust my squad of players to fight in the Champions League despite the pessimism that will now invade the moment we're in.
"I do not consider this to have been our worst game. If we would have scored in the first half we would have played differently in the second.
"Late on we did not play with order or balance, but from the heart and with desire to win. That may not have been our best version."
