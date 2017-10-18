Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims

Arsenal veteran Per Mertesacker claims Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez remain committed to the Premier League club despite being in the final year of their contracts.

Both star players have been tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium after the Gunners failed to qualify for the Champions League, and Sanchez was reportedly close to a switch to Manchester City late in the recent transfer window.

Ozil and Sanchez remain first-team regulars despite their uncertain future, Mertesacker insisting the pair deserve to stay involved, for now.

Asked if they are still giving their all for Arsene Wenger's team, he replied: "Yes. Everyone has to do his job 100 per cent otherwise they are not eligible to be on the pitch.

"As long as everyone understands that then we are fine and you won't get problems from me. If I have a different feeling then it would be addressed.

"I have no problems with players in their final year, that includes me as well," he added, referring to his imminent retirement and impending transition to the role of academy manager.

"The only issue I've got is if they're not fully committed to what we're doing here.

"Even if you're in your final year you have to prove yourself every single day, in order to stay here or to get another contract somewhere else.

"A lot of people focus on being on long-term contracts, but that's not needed. I don't feel a dip in commitment; we're in a good front with those who have their contracts expiring.

"It's similar to me. I'm staying at the club definitely, which makes it a little bit different, but we want to be successful here and everyone is committed to that."

Arsenal are away to Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday.