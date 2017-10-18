Napoli have confirmed Lorenzo Insigne suffered a right adductor strain against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The Italy international came off as a precaution in the 57th minute of the 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.
According to a statement on the Partenopei's website, Insigne underwent tests that have determined the nature of the problem.
The 26-year-old has begun treatment but it is not known when he will return to first-team action.
The latest on Lorenzo #Insigne from Manchester https://t.co/tEFS9qWQ8L #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/pnnjeEqnuc— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) October 18, 2017
Maurizio Sarri's Serie A leaders are due to face second-placed Inter at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.
|Oldham appoint Wellens over Scholes, Seedorf
|FA apologises over Sampson remarks to Aluko and Spence
|Montella willing to accept ´exaggerated´ Milan criticism
|Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain
|Urawa Reds 1 Shanghai SIPG 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael Silva books Al Hilal decider
|Not a tragedy if Italy miss World Cup, says Zola
|Hummels: Bayern players contributed to Ancelotti´s sacking
|Dzeko considers Chelsea among Champions League contenders
|Cavani doesn´t need to be friends with Neymar
|Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims
|Don´t stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks
|Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes
|Stones satisfied with strong Manchester City showing
|Redknapp: Spurs boss Pochettino could manage Real Madrid
|That will be hard to beat – Klopp revels in record win
|Spurs showed they can compete with elite - Pochettino proud after Madrid draw
|Ballon d´Or? We all know Messi is best, says Valverde
|He´s getting better – Zidane backs Benzema
|Napoli star Insigne unsure if he´ll be fit to face Inter
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Napoli boss Sarri
|Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
|Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
|We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
|It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
|I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
|We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane
|Guardiola hails ´perfect´ City after beating ´one of the best´
|Real Madrid can´t be happy with Tottenham draw, says Navas
|Klopp heralds counter-pressing as Liverpool run riot against Maribor
|Liverpool break record in Maribor thrashing
|City style fades but newfound steel gives Guardiola reason to believe
|Ederson kept us in it - Walker relieved after City´s second-half wobble
|APOEL 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Sokratis header spares Burki´s blushes
|Emery backs ´intelligent´ Mbappe to respond
|Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2: Bernard brace piles pressure on Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco 1 Besiktas 2: Tosun double pours more misery on Jardim´s men
|Spartak Moscow 5 Sevilla 1: Clinical second-half show stuns woeful Spaniards
|RB Leipzig 3 Porto 2: Hosts claim maiden Champions League victory
|Maribor 0 Liverpool 7: Salah and Firmino doubles inspire rampant Reds
|Manchester City 2 Napoli 1: Guardiola´s men see off Serie A leaders despite second-half scare
|Real Madrid 1 Tottenham 1: Ronaldo on target as Lloris heroics earn point
|´Older, better´ Dzeko feeling good on return to England
|Persepolis 2 Al Hilal 2 (2-6 agg): Kharbin at the double as Al Hilal reach final
|Monaco without Ghezzal and Jovetic for Besiktas clash
|De Bruyne agent eyes Neymar, Mbappe-style wages for Manchester City star
|Mertesacker not interested in Deeney’s ´cojones´ comment
|Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City
|Messi is the best in the world, says Paulinho
|Valverde ready for ´emotional´ game against old boys OIympiacos
|Manchester United expecting a tough game against Benfica, says Ashley Young
|Rafinha has ´no interest´ in Barca exit - Mazinho
|Mourinho would be happy with draw against wounded Benfica
|O´Neill wary of Eriksen threat after Republic of Ireland draw Denmark in World Cup play-offs
|Simeone and Atletico wary of Qarabag threat
|Robben set for landmark as Barca´s Valverde welcomes former side - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Conte´s harsh words will motivate us, insists Alonso
|Mourinho: I´m not signing new contract and I´m not joining PSG
|Bayern´s Martinez out for at least two matches
|Besiktas ask fans not to attend Champions League clash with Monaco
|Fit-again Morata could face Roma, Conte reveals
|Juventus must share the blame for defensive woes, says Chiellini
|Nice president supports Balotelli for Italy recall
|Celtic´s Roberts modelled his game on Robben
|World Cup play-offs: Italy to face Sweden, Republic of Ireland meet Denmark
|Juventus are not in any kind of crisis, says Allegri
|Watford can beat Chelsea claims Cleverley
|Sigurdsson admits to falling short at Everton
|Lloris hails ´machine of success´ Cristiano Ronaldo
|Ox not ready for central role, Klopp says
|My career´s gone - Redknapp flags likely retirement
|Spurs must be wary of Isco ´magic´, warns Pochettino
|Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles
|Manchester City v Napoli: The numbers behind Europe´s most lethal attacks
|Jardim says French champions Monaco down on confidence
|Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp
|Bosz and Dortmund eyeing much-needed victory as Schmelzer returns
|Szczesny: I didn´t improve at Arsenal due to tactical gulf
|Pochettino wants ´10 or 15 years´ at Tottenham
|Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´
|Leicester City 1 West Brom 1: Mahrez cancels out Chadli magic
|Hamsik not worried by Maradona record ahead of Man City clash
|Man City better than Real Madrid? Sarri daunted by Napoli´s Etihad assignment
|Ashley puts Newcastle United put up for sale
|Lovren accuses ´nervous´ Lukaku of deliberate kick during Manchester United draw
|One small step for Ox... Klopp praise for under-fire midfielder
|Klopp denies Liverpool have lost confidence
|Manchester ready for goal rush as Spurs visit fortress Bernabeu - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Tottenham one of Europe´s best, claims Riedle
|Watch: Barcelona mark Messi debut with footage of La Masia magic
|Ronaldo has to win Ballon d´Or, says Isco
|Guardiola not falling for De Laurentiis´ Napoli script change
|Guardiola´s ´genius´ inspiring Sterling at Manchester City
|He is a complete forward – Zidane an admirer of Kane
|Bale could miss both Tottenham games, concedes Zidane
|Guardiola takes pressure off De Bruyne amid Messi comparisons
|Napoli should rest stars against Manchester City - De Laurentiis
|Switzerland, Italy, Croatia & Denmark seeded for World Cup play-offs
|Kane takes Real Madrid interest ´very naturally´, says Pochettino
|Chelsea struggling to fight on several fronts, Conte concedes
|Jiangsu Suning confident Capello not Italy-bound
|Pochettino: Madrid are not the Ronaldo team
|Boateng considered Bayern exit
|Nonsense! Critics won´t force Postecoglou out says Socceroos great Moore
|MLS Review: Sounders, Timbers book play-off spots
|Lukaku dismisses suggestions he is a flat-track bully
|Milan will go along with Montella - Fassone backs boss after derby loss
|Valencia win incredible nine-goal thriller at Betis
|Spalletti hails Inter´s derby hero Icardi as complete striker
|D´Ambrosio was clever - Milan boss Montella angry at Inter´s winning penalty
|Mandanda breaks Marseille appearance record