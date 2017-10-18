Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain

Napoli have confirmed Lorenzo Insigne suffered a right adductor strain against Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Italy international came off as a precaution in the 57th minute of the 2-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

According to a statement on the Partenopei's website, Insigne underwent tests that have determined the nature of the problem.

The 26-year-old has begun treatment but it is not known when he will return to first-team action.

Maurizio Sarri's Serie A leaders are due to face second-placed Inter at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.