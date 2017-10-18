Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes

Jupp Heynckes expects Julian Nagelsmann to follow him in coaching Bayern Munich, but feels the prodigy may benefit from staying at Hoffenheim for now.

Nagelsmann has earned a reputation as one of Europe's most promising young tacticians after leading Hoffenheim to fourth place last season.

Still only 30, he has been linked with Bayern following the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti last month.

Heynckes is in charge at Allianz Arena for now, having been tempted out of retirement to answer the distress call of the Bundesliga title-holders.

And the veteran has offered his young counterpart some advice ahead of what could prove to be a long and successful career at the highest level.

"It might be good for Julian Nagelsmann if he still has a few years at Hoffenheim and also collects [European] experience," Heynckes was quoted as saying by the Rhein Neckar Zeitung.

"In a smaller club you can still make mistakes. Eventually, his path will lead to Bayern Munich anyway."

Heynckes also pointed out that it is not only Nagelsmann who is making a positive impression on the touchline in German football, with coaches under the age of 40 in charge at Schalke, Augsburg, Mainz, Stuttgart and Werder Bremen.

"There are many young coaches in the Bundesliga, whose handwriting is recognisable," he said.

"They play structured, methodical football."