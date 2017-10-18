Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0: Hoops outclassed on Heynckes´ return to Europe

Jupp Heynckes carried on where he left off in the Champions League as Bayern Munich eased to a 3-0 win over Celtic on Wednesday.

The German champions dominated from start to finish at the Allianz Arena to shore up second spot, three points behind Group B leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich struck in a one-sided first half before Mats Hummels added a third in Heynckes' first European match in charge since guiding Bayern to glory in this competition five seasons ago.

Arjen Robben, who netted the winner in that dramatic 2012-13 final defeat of Borussia Dortmund, twice came close to adding a fourth but was ultimately frustrated in his attempts to mark his 100th Champions League appearance with a goal.

While they were unable to add to their tally, Bayern did receive another boost as Arturo Vidal came off the bench late on after recovering from a calf complaint.

With the horror 3-0 defeat at PSG - the result which cost Carlo Ancelotti his job - now firmly behind them, Heynckes will be confident of once again leading the Bavarian giants to the knockout stages.

Joshua Kimmich has had a hand in 5 goals in his last 4 games for club & country (3 goals, 2 assists).



It was looking ominous for Celtic from the outset and Bayern appeared to have taken a sixth-minute lead through Thiago Alcantara, but Robert Lewandowski's cut-back was adjudged to have already gone out of play.

The hosts then had claims for a penalty waved away with Mikael Lustig's tug on Lewandowski going unpunished, before David Alaba blasted over the crossbar from Kingsley Coman's clever pass.

It was only a matter of time until the opener arrived and the pressure eventually told in the 17th minute, Muller firing home from point-blank range after Craig Gordon impressively kept out Lewandowski's initial header.

Bayern doubled their lead midway through the half when an unmarked Kimmich headed Coman's left-sided delivery across a helpless Gordon.

3 - Kingsley #Coman has been involved in 3 goals in 135 minutes under Jupp Heynckes - more than in his first 504 minutes 2017-18. Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/hjEcM25e5l — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 18, 2017

The visitors' respite lasted less than six minutes after the interval as Hummels climbed above Scott Brown to nod Robben's corner inside the far post.

Robben almost struck from a Kimmich corner on the hour, but the milestone man saw his header hooked off the line by Kieran Tierney.

Celtic did provide a rare threat to Sven Ulreich's goal when Tierney shaved the outset of the upright with a fierce attempt from long range, but there was little to cheer for the Hoops' sizeable away support.

Robben and Lewandowski both drew sharp saves from Gordon, while Brendan Rodgers' side posed more questions at the other end in the final 20 minutes.

Brown struck the woodwork in the closing stages, before Scotland keeper Gordon brilliantly denied Lewandowski as Bayern eased to victory.