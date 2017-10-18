Article

Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1:Ton-up for Messi as Pique sees red

18 October 2017 22:44

Lionel Messi brought up 100 goals in European club competitions as Barcelona made light of Gerard Pique's red card to cruise to a 3-1 Champions League Group D win over Olympiacos.

Ernesto Valverde saw his team hit the front after 18 minutes against his former employers when Dimitris Nikolaou put through his own net and a straightforward outing in teeming rain at Camp Nou seemed on the cards.

But Olympiacos were given a route back into the contest when Pique, already booked, turned in a saved shot from Gerard Deulofeu with his hand and referee Willie Collum was in no doubt the Spain centre-back had to go.

The sound of opportunity knocking did not draw Panagiotis Lemonis' men from their shells and Messi joined his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the second member of an exclusive club by winning and converting a free-kick after the hour.

Lucas Digne made sure of Barca preserving their 100 per cent record in this season's competition, while Nikolaou concluding an eventful 90 minutes by powering in a header at the same end where he erred earlier was scant consolation to Olympiacos, who are pointless after three matches.

Barcelona were playing at home for the first time since facing Las Palmas behind closed doors in LaLiga on the day of the Catalan independence referendum earlier this month and some supporters waved "Si" banners in support of the separatist movement

The match soon settled into a pattern of attack versus defence and Luis Suarez almost gave the hosts a fifth minute lead, sliding in at the back post when Samuel Umtiti glanced on Deulofeu's right-wing corner.

Deulofeu performed brightly in the opening exchanges and he crafted the breakthrough goal when the unfortunate Nikolaou diverted the ex-Everton forward's low cross into his own net.

Paulinho was making his first Champions League start for the club and almost doubled Barca's advantage in the 24th minute when Andres Iniesta's floated pass prompted Olympiacos goalkeeper Silvio Proto to charge into no-man's land.

The Brazil midfielder could only direct his header against the crossbar and Proto soon displayed his capabilities in a more pleasing light by thwarting Suarez one-on-one before parrying away to his right when Messi darted in field on to his lethal left foot.

A routine half carried a sting in the tail for Barcelona, however, when Pique was given his marching orders for scoring with his hand, having received an earlier caution for a cynical foul on Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe.

Valverde sacrificed Deulofeu to send on Javier Mascherano as Umtiti's new partner at centre-back but LaLiga's leaders remained on the front foot.

Suarez's skewed his volley in the 50th minute after Digne got to the byline, with the Greek champions very much wedded to their earlier approach.

Nikolaou's night took another wrong turn as he had a hand in Barca's second by scything through Messi on the edge of the area. Proto was powerless to prevent the Argentinian maestro from making history and could only push a curling strike into the roof of the net.

It was soon three in the 64th minute as the Blaugrana attack swarmed the Olympiacos box and the ball broke for Digne to lash a low shot into the bottom right corner.

The overworked Proto scampered from his line to smother Messi's latest menacing run, while a ragged outing for Suarez in front of goal prevented an event more humbling experience for the meek visitors.

They at least had the final word as Nikolaou rose to meet a right-wing corner from substitute Konstantinos Fortounis and end his personal ordeal on a positive note.

 

KEY OPTA STATS

- Messi has scored five free-kick goals in 2017, equalling his highest figure in a calendar year (2012).
- Messi scored and assisted in a single Champions League match for the first time in almost a year. The last time was against Manchester City on October 19 2016 (3 goals and 1 assist).
- Barcelona have scored in 46 of their last 47 group games in the competition, the only exception coming against Benfica in December 2012 (0-0) when Barca were already guaranteed of topping their group.
- No team has been benefited from more own goals in the 5 Top European leagues in all competitions than Barcelona (5).
- Luis Suarez has scored only one goal in his last 11 Champions League games (v PSG in March).

- Gerard Pique has been sent off for the first time in the Champions League (92 appearances).

Sponsored links

Thursday 19 October

00:26 Basel coach Wicky demands more focus
00:22 Heynckes calls for patience from Bayern´s reserve stars
00:14 Dzeko was born to score – Di Francesco
00:14 Pique handball instinctive, says Barcelona boss Valverde
00:14 Emery calls for PSG improvement despite perfect start

Wednesday 18 October

23:57 Lemonis rues Olympiacos collapse against 10-man Barca
23:57 Rodgers: Individual class inhibiting Celtic
23:52 David Luiz experiment failed, admits Conte
23:46 Allegri not impressed despite crucial win
23:42 Svilar risks a lot – Mourinho was aware of Benfica youngster´s shortcomings
23:40 We played better against Atletico – Hazard
23:40 Job done for Mbappe and PSG after another big win
23:26 Simeone maintains ´absolute´ belief in Atletico despite Qarabag draw
22:53 CSKA Moscow 0 Basel 2: Xhaka, Oberlin do the damage
22:52 Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1: Late Mandzukic intervention saves wasteful Bianconeri
22:47 Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0: Hoops outclassed on Heynckes´ return to Europe
22:46 Chelsea 3 Roma 3: Hazard brace rescues Conte´s men after Dzeko double
22:45 Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe takes one record as Cavani closes on another
22:44 Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1:Ton-up for Messi as Pique sees red
22:39 Benfica 0 Manchester United 1: Rashford goal settles poor game after woeful Svilar error
22:15 Messi joins Ronaldo in European 100-goal club
21:45 Good results are on the way in the league - Salah
21:45 Algeria restore Madjer to the helm
21:35 Griezmann eyes qualification despite Atleti´s Qarabag stumble
21:22 FA chief Glenn denies Aluko´s ´bordering on blackmail´ claim
21:09 Mbappe surpasses Kluivert as Champions League´s highest-scoring teenager
20:55 Ozil is a warrior - Pires sympathises with Arsenal star
20:41 Benfica teen Svilar breaks Casillas´ Champions League record against Man Utd
20:32 Balotelli can improve even more - Favre
20:28 It was special to face role model Modric, says Winks
20:13 Robben named for Champions League century
20:05 You can´t question Arsenal´s character - Wenger hits back at Deeney
19:54 Qarabag 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s side in trouble after shock draw
19:09 Guardiola´s Catalonia stance dismissed by Spanish minister
17:01 Oldham appoint Wellens over Scholes, Seedorf
16:44 FA apologises over Sampson remarks to Aluko and Spence
15:45 Montella willing to accept ´exaggerated´ Milan criticism
15:01 Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain
14:32 Urawa Reds 1 Shanghai SIPG 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael Silva books Al Hilal decider
13:57 Not a tragedy if Italy miss World Cup, says Zola
13:03 Hummels: Bayern players contributed to Ancelotti´s sacking
12:15 Dzeko considers Chelsea among Champions League contenders
11:31 Cavani doesn´t need to be friends with Neymar
10:50 Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims
10:00 Don´t stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks
09:30 Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes
08:57 Stones satisfied with strong Manchester City showing
06:18 Redknapp: Spurs boss Pochettino could manage Real Madrid
05:31 That will be hard to beat – Klopp revels in record win
04:33 Spurs showed they can compete with elite - Pochettino proud after Madrid draw
03:33 Ballon d´Or? We all know Messi is best, says Valverde
01:57 He´s getting better – Zidane backs Benzema
01:55 Napoli star Insigne unsure if he´ll be fit to face Inter
01:23 Manchester City can win Champions League, says Napoli boss Sarri
00:36 Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
00:30 Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
00:28 We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
00:23 It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
00:19 Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
00:17 I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
00:04 We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane

Tuesday 17 October

23:48 Guardiola hails ´perfect´ City after beating ´one of the best´
23:46 Real Madrid can´t be happy with Tottenham draw, says Navas
23:41 Klopp heralds counter-pressing as Liverpool run riot against Maribor
23:33 Liverpool break record in Maribor thrashing
23:31 City style fades but newfound steel gives Guardiola reason to believe
23:20 Ederson kept us in it - Walker relieved after City´s second-half wobble
23:03 APOEL 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Sokratis header spares Burki´s blushes
23:03 Emery backs ´intelligent´ Mbappe to respond
22:52 Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2: Bernard brace piles pressure on Van Bronckhorst
22:48 Monaco 1 Besiktas 2: Tosun double pours more misery on Jardim´s men
22:48 Spartak Moscow 5 Sevilla 1: Clinical second-half show stuns woeful Spaniards
22:46 RB Leipzig 3 Porto 2: Hosts claim maiden Champions League victory
22:41 Maribor 0 Liverpool 7: Salah and Firmino doubles inspire rampant Reds
22:38 Manchester City 2 Napoli 1: Guardiola´s men see off Serie A leaders despite second-half scare
22:36 Real Madrid 1 Tottenham 1: Ronaldo on target as Lloris heroics earn point
22:19 ´Older, better´ Dzeko feeling good on return to England
20:26 Persepolis 2 Al Hilal 2 (2-6 agg): Kharbin at the double as Al Hilal reach final
19:41 Monaco without Ghezzal and Jovetic for Besiktas clash
19:35 De Bruyne agent eyes Neymar, Mbappe-style wages for Manchester City star
19:22 Mertesacker not interested in Deeney’s ´cojones´ comment
19:03 Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City
18:32 Messi is the best in the world, says Paulinho
18:30 Valverde ready for ´emotional´ game against old boys OIympiacos
17:53 Manchester United expecting a tough game against Benfica, says Ashley Young
17:30 Rafinha has ´no interest´ in Barca exit - Mazinho
17:22 Mourinho would be happy with draw against wounded Benfica
17:15 O´Neill wary of Eriksen threat after Republic of Ireland draw Denmark in World Cup play-offs
16:45 Simeone and Atletico wary of Qarabag threat
16:43 Robben set for landmark as Barca´s Valverde welcomes former side - Champions League in Opta numbers
16:38 Conte´s harsh words will motivate us, insists Alonso
16:38 Mourinho: I´m not signing new contract and I´m not joining PSG
16:29 Bayern´s Martinez out for at least two matches
16:08 Besiktas ask fans not to attend Champions League clash with Monaco
15:47 Fit-again Morata could face Roma, Conte reveals
15:39 Juventus must share the blame for defensive woes, says Chiellini
15:12 Nice president supports Balotelli for Italy recall
14:31 Celtic´s Roberts modelled his game on Robben
14:17 World Cup play-offs: Italy to face Sweden, Republic of Ireland meet Denmark
13:38 Juventus are not in any kind of crisis, says Allegri
12:54 Watford can beat Chelsea claims Cleverley
12:50 Sigurdsson admits to falling short at Everton
12:03 Lloris hails ´machine of success´ Cristiano Ronaldo
11:34 Ox not ready for central role, Klopp says
11:06 My career´s gone - Redknapp flags likely retirement
10:45 Spurs must be wary of Isco ´magic´, warns Pochettino
09:57 Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles
09:14 Manchester City v Napoli: The numbers behind Europe´s most lethal attacks
06:58 Jardim says French champions Monaco down on confidence
04:18 Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp
03:10 Bosz and Dortmund eyeing much-needed victory as Schmelzer returns
02:36 Szczesny: I didn´t improve at Arsenal due to tactical gulf
00:20 Pochettino wants ´10 or 15 years´ at Tottenham
00:04 Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´

Facebook