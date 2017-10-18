Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe takes one record as Cavani closes on another

Kylian Mbappe became the Champions League's highest-scoring teenager and Edinson Cavani netted in a seventh consecutive European match as Paris Saint-Germain's procession towards the knockout stages continued with a 4-0 defeat of Anderlecht.
The expected chasm between the two Group B sides was not always so evident on Wednesday, but Mbappe scored inside three minutes and Cavani joined him on the scoresheet later in the first half, with Neymar adding a fine third 24 minutes from time.
Mbappe's eighth goal in the competition – surpassing the seven Patrick Kluivert scored as a teenager – handed pool leaders PSG an excellent start, before the France international turned provider for Cavani to close in on Ruud van Nistelrooy's record nine-game scoring run.
Anderlecht had created a host of chances between the two goals, but they are yet to hit the net in this group stage, while PSG have still not conceded, and there was not even momentary cheer for the home supporters after the interval.
Instead, the second half was all one-way traffic and Neymar's precise free-kick was just reward for a sparkling individual display.
Substitute Angel Di Maria added a late fourth and PSG have now secured maximum points in the group to retain a three-point lead over Bayern Munich ahead of the return fixture with the Belgian champions at the Parc des Princes later this month.
FULL TIME: Another fantastic effort from PSG, who remain perfect in the @ChampionsLeague thanks to a 4-0 win over Anderlecht!! #RSCAPSG pic.twitter.com/sHgFBRD73q— PSG English (@PSG_English) October 18, 2017
Unai Emery's expensively assembled side were jeered from the outset, but their first attack resulted in the opening goal. Marco Verratti took a pass from Mbappe and fed the ball back through to the forward, who clinically nutmegged Matz Sels with a first-time finish.
The floodgates did not open, though, and Anderlecht responded positively, with Sven Kums drilling wide and Henry Onyekuru nodding straight at Alphonse Areola.
The PSG goalkeeper then raced from his line to smartly deny Onyekuru a second time, before blocking Lukasz Teodorczyk's drive and holding a header from the same man.
Mbappe could have put the game to bed after 24 minutes. He pounced on Leander Dendoncker's poor backpass to dash clear, but the wrong-footed Sels superbly swept the ball away from the PSG man with a stretching right hand and watched Neymar drag a follow-up shot wide of the deserted goal.
But a second goal did arrive before the break, with Cavani on target. Sels parried Neymar's strike only as far as Mbappe and he cushioned a header across the face of goal for his strike partner to nod into the net.
7 - @ECavaniOfficial is the 3rd player to score in 7 consecutive Champions League games after van Nistelrooy & C. Ronaldo. Matador.— OptaJean (@OptaJean) October 18, 2017
Cavani could have scored again shortly after the restart, picked out by Mbappe as he and Neymar teased the Anderlecht defence, but a right-footed blast struck the crossbar.
Neymar sent a header arrowing just wide from Dani Alves' cross and Cavani was marginally denied once more – this time by an offside flag.
With PSG completely dominant, Sels blocked Cavani's mishit dink and Mbappe lashed the rebound over the top, before the third goal finally followed. Neymar won a free-kick on the edge of the area, placing the ball himself and curling an effort below the wall and beyond Sels.
Another tight, yet correct, offside call kept Cavani from doubling his tally and the Uruguayan was then withdrawn as PSG prepared to cruise through the closing stages and secure another comfortable victory.
They could still have conceded against the run of play, however, with Areola alert to keep out Sofiane Hanni's header and Onyekuru then smashing the rebound against the woodwork as Anderlecht's last chance came and went.
PSG instead converted another as Di Maria – Cavani's replacement – ran through and lifted the ball over Sels for his side's fourth of the night and 12th of the group stage.
|Lemonis rues Olympiacos collapse against 10-man Barca
|Rodgers: Individual class inhibiting Celtic
|David Luiz experiment failed, admits Conte
|Allegri not impressed despite crucial win
|Svilar risks a lot – Mourinho was aware of Benfica youngster´s shortcomings
|We played better against Atletico – Hazard
|Job done for Mbappe and PSG after another big win
|Simeone maintains ´absolute´ belief in Atletico despite Qarabag draw
|CSKA Moscow 0 Basel 2: Xhaka, Oberlin do the damage
|Juventus 2 Sporting CP 1: Late Mandzukic intervention saves wasteful Bianconeri
|Bayern Munich 3 Celtic 0: Hoops outclassed on Heynckes´ return to Europe
|Chelsea 3 Roma 3: Hazard brace rescues Conte´s men after Dzeko double
|Anderlecht 0 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Mbappe takes one record as Cavani closes on another
|Barcelona 3 Olympiacos 1:Ton-up for Messi as Pique sees red
|Benfica 0 Manchester United 1: Rashford goal settles poor game after woeful Svilar error
|Messi joins Ronaldo in European 100-goal club
|Good results are on the way in the league - Salah
|Algeria restore Madjer to the helm
|Griezmann eyes qualification despite Atleti´s Qarabag stumble
|FA chief Glenn denies Aluko´s ´bordering on blackmail´ claim
|Mbappe surpasses Kluivert as Champions League´s highest-scoring teenager
|Ozil is a warrior - Pires sympathises with Arsenal star
|Benfica teen Svilar breaks Casillas´ Champions League record against Man Utd
|Balotelli can improve even more - Favre
|It was special to face role model Modric, says Winks
|Robben named for Champions League century
|You can´t question Arsenal´s character - Wenger hits back at Deeney
|Qarabag 0 Atletico Madrid 0: Simeone´s side in trouble after shock draw
|Guardiola´s Catalonia stance dismissed by Spanish minister
|Oldham appoint Wellens over Scholes, Seedorf
|FA apologises over Sampson remarks to Aluko and Spence
|Montella willing to accept ´exaggerated´ Milan criticism
|Napoli confirm Insigne adductor strain
|Urawa Reds 1 Shanghai SIPG 0 (2-1 agg): Rafael Silva books Al Hilal decider
|Not a tragedy if Italy miss World Cup, says Zola
|Hummels: Bayern players contributed to Ancelotti´s sacking
|Dzeko considers Chelsea among Champions League contenders
|Cavani doesn´t need to be friends with Neymar
|Ozil and Sanchez committed to Arsenal, Mertesacker claims
|Don´t stress it - De Bruyne relaxed over initial Man City contract talks
|Nagelsmann´s path will lead to Bayern, says Heynckes
|Stones satisfied with strong Manchester City showing
|Redknapp: Spurs boss Pochettino could manage Real Madrid
|That will be hard to beat – Klopp revels in record win
|Spurs showed they can compete with elite - Pochettino proud after Madrid draw
|Ballon d´Or? We all know Messi is best, says Valverde
|He´s getting better – Zidane backs Benzema
|Napoli star Insigne unsure if he´ll be fit to face Inter
|Manchester City can win Champions League, says Napoli boss Sarri
|Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
|Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
|We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
|It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
|I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
|We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane
|Guardiola hails ´perfect´ City after beating ´one of the best´
|Real Madrid can´t be happy with Tottenham draw, says Navas
|Klopp heralds counter-pressing as Liverpool run riot against Maribor
|Liverpool break record in Maribor thrashing
|City style fades but newfound steel gives Guardiola reason to believe
|Ederson kept us in it - Walker relieved after City´s second-half wobble
|APOEL 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Sokratis header spares Burki´s blushes
|Emery backs ´intelligent´ Mbappe to respond
|Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2: Bernard brace piles pressure on Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco 1 Besiktas 2: Tosun double pours more misery on Jardim´s men
|Spartak Moscow 5 Sevilla 1: Clinical second-half show stuns woeful Spaniards
|RB Leipzig 3 Porto 2: Hosts claim maiden Champions League victory
|Maribor 0 Liverpool 7: Salah and Firmino doubles inspire rampant Reds
|Manchester City 2 Napoli 1: Guardiola´s men see off Serie A leaders despite second-half scare
|Real Madrid 1 Tottenham 1: Ronaldo on target as Lloris heroics earn point
|´Older, better´ Dzeko feeling good on return to England
|Persepolis 2 Al Hilal 2 (2-6 agg): Kharbin at the double as Al Hilal reach final
|Monaco without Ghezzal and Jovetic for Besiktas clash
|De Bruyne agent eyes Neymar, Mbappe-style wages for Manchester City star
|Mertesacker not interested in Deeney’s ´cojones´ comment
|Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City
|Messi is the best in the world, says Paulinho
|Valverde ready for ´emotional´ game against old boys OIympiacos
|Manchester United expecting a tough game against Benfica, says Ashley Young
|Rafinha has ´no interest´ in Barca exit - Mazinho
|Mourinho would be happy with draw against wounded Benfica
|O´Neill wary of Eriksen threat after Republic of Ireland draw Denmark in World Cup play-offs
|Simeone and Atletico wary of Qarabag threat
|Robben set for landmark as Barca´s Valverde welcomes former side - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Conte´s harsh words will motivate us, insists Alonso
|Mourinho: I´m not signing new contract and I´m not joining PSG
|Bayern´s Martinez out for at least two matches
|Besiktas ask fans not to attend Champions League clash with Monaco
|Fit-again Morata could face Roma, Conte reveals
|Juventus must share the blame for defensive woes, says Chiellini
|Nice president supports Balotelli for Italy recall
|Celtic´s Roberts modelled his game on Robben
|World Cup play-offs: Italy to face Sweden, Republic of Ireland meet Denmark
|Juventus are not in any kind of crisis, says Allegri
|Watford can beat Chelsea claims Cleverley
|Sigurdsson admits to falling short at Everton
|Lloris hails ´machine of success´ Cristiano Ronaldo
|Ox not ready for central role, Klopp says
|My career´s gone - Redknapp flags likely retirement
|Spurs must be wary of Isco ´magic´, warns Pochettino
|Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles
|Manchester City v Napoli: The numbers behind Europe´s most lethal attacks
|Jardim says French champions Monaco down on confidence
|Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp
|Bosz and Dortmund eyeing much-needed victory as Schmelzer returns
|Szczesny: I didn´t improve at Arsenal due to tactical gulf
|Pochettino wants ´10 or 15 years´ at Tottenham
|Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´