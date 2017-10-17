Watford can beat Chelsea claims Cleverley

Watford can follow up their last-gasp heroics against Arsenal last weekend with a win over Chelsea on Saturday. That is according to midfielder Tom Cleverley.

The former Manchester United midfielder scored in injury-time, after Troy Deeney had cancelled out a Per Mertesacker header, to condemn the Gunners to another away defeat and lift the Hornets to fourth in the Premier League table as they continue their promising start under new manager Marco Silva.

Chelsea fell to a shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend and Cleverley is hoping to add to their misery, "I really feel we are building something here," he told the club website. "Why not go and beat Chelsea? We go there with confidence."

Watford have only suffered one defeat this campaign so far, a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City, but have beaten Southampton away and played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Cleverley paid tribute to his manager and how quickly things have changed at the club, "The mentality change has been the biggest thing. He's turned us into a club that believes in ourselves every game."

Chelsea will welcome Watford to Stamford Bridge on Saturday looking to leapfrog their opponents with a victory and get their title defence back on track.