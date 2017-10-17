Related

Article

Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp

17 October 2017 04:18

Jamie Redknapp believes Harry Kane is an obvious transfer target for Spanish and European champions Real Madrid, but feels the Tottenham star will stay put if he is paid similarly to Romelu Lukaku and Sergio Aguero.

Kane has been linked with Madrid and the England forward will have the chance to impress his potential suitors during Tuesday's Champions League showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two-time reigning Premier League Golden Boot winner has enjoyed another lethal start to the season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions for club and country, earning praise from Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane – who branded Kane the "complete forward".

However, former Tottenham midfielder Redknapp does not see the need for Kane – under contract until 2022 after signing a new deal in December – to leave Spurs if he is rewarded financially.

"He is a long way past that [interest from Real Madrid], of course he is a target," Redknapp told Omnisport.

"But I think if Tottenham give him the money he wants and pay him like they should do, why would you want to go anywhere?

"He is playing with some good young players but the only problem is now the way the game has gone you need to be earning the big money.

"He should be on what Lukaku is on and [Manchester City forward] Aguero is on and all the best players in the world because he is up there with them."

Kane has scored six goals in eight Premier League matches this season, one behind Manchester United's Lukaku.

The 24-year-old netted 29 goals last term, four more than Lukaku, and former England international Redknapp expects the pair to fight it out again for goalscoring honours in 2017-18.

Redknapp said: "I do [expect Kane's form to continue] because he works so hard and is a master of his craft.

"You know he plays every single game and gives 100 percent and keeps fit and I think between him and [Romelu] Lukaku we will have a good race for the golden boot."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 17 October

04:18 Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp
03:10 Bosz and Dortmund eyeing much-needed victory as Schmelzer returns
02:36 Szczesny: I didn´t improve at Arsenal due to tactical gulf
00:20 Pochettino wants ´10 or 15 years´ at Tottenham
00:04 Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´

Monday 16 October

22:55 Leicester City 1 West Brom 1: Mahrez cancels out Chadli magic
22:41 Hamsik not worried by Maradona record ahead of Man City clash
21:13 Man City better than Real Madrid? Sarri daunted by Napoli´s Etihad assignment
19:24 Ashley puts Newcastle United put up for sale
19:12 Lovren accuses ´nervous´ Lukaku of deliberate kick during Manchester United draw
18:49 One small step for Ox... Klopp praise for under-fire midfielder
18:44 Klopp denies Liverpool have lost confidence
18:17 Manchester ready for goal rush as Spurs visit fortress Bernabeu - Champions League in Opta numbers
17:28 Tottenham one of Europe´s best, claims Riedle
17:11 Watch: Barcelona mark Messi debut with footage of La Masia magic
16:46 Ronaldo has to win Ballon d´Or, says Isco
16:22 Guardiola not falling for De Laurentiis´ Napoli script change
15:18 Guardiola´s ´genius´ inspiring Sterling at Manchester City
15:16 He is a complete forward – Zidane an admirer of Kane
14:43 Bale could miss both Tottenham games, concedes Zidane
14:20 Guardiola takes pressure off De Bruyne amid Messi comparisons
13:05 Napoli should rest stars against Manchester City - De Laurentiis
12:13 Switzerland, Italy, Croatia & Denmark seeded for World Cup play-offs
11:01 Kane takes Real Madrid interest ´very naturally´, says Pochettino
10:21 Chelsea struggling to fight on several fronts, Conte concedes
09:44 Jiangsu Suning confident Capello not Italy-bound
05:50 Pochettino: Madrid are not the Ronaldo team
04:52 Boateng considered Bayern exit
04:47 Nonsense! Critics won´t force Postecoglou out says Socceroos great Moore
04:24 MLS Review: Sounders, Timbers book play-off spots
02:06 Lukaku dismisses suggestions he is a flat-track bully
01:26 Milan will go along with Montella - Fassone backs boss after derby loss
00:58 Valencia win incredible nine-goal thriller at Betis
00:52 Spalletti hails Inter´s derby hero Icardi as complete striker
00:39 D´Ambrosio was clever - Milan boss Montella angry at Inter´s winning penalty
00:06 Mandanda breaks Marseille appearance record

Sunday 15 October

23:51 Inter hero Icardi ´holding on tight´ to derby hat-trick ball
23:40 Pochettino watches you everywhere - Fonte
23:30 Attack proving best form of defence for Manchester City
23:30 If they think that, they will be stupid - Guardiola rules out City complacency pre-Napoli
22:49 Inter 3 AC Milan 2: Brilliant Icardi treble breaks Rossoneri hearts
22:17 Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda dies after colliding with team-mate
20:22 Pogba steps up recovery from hamstring injury
20:17 I feel pity for the fans – Benitez
19:48 Jesus learning from Aguero and living for goals at Manchester City
19:12 De Vrij eyes Lazio extension despite Liverpool links
19:03 Southampton 2 Newcastle United 2: Gabbiadini brace denies Magpies
18:38 Treble season - Barcelona star Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo to have third child
18:01 Rooney makes Brighton his 36th Premier League victims
17:50 My whole football life is pressure - Koeman unconcerned by scrutiny
17:16 Inter striker Icardi targets 100 goals for club
16:26 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty fails to paper over visitors´ woeful show
16:06 Derby County 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Vydra´s rapid start sets Rams on their way
15:42 Spurs boss Pochettino harbours England ambitions
15:25 Milan´s Bonucci grateful to Inter for early grounding
13:51 De Bruyne one of the best in the world, says Silva
13:15 I won´t finish my career here – Mourinho looking beyond Manchester United
12:29 A-League Review: Bobo double sinks Wellington Phoenix, Taggart rescues Perth Glory point
11:25 Allardyce rules out taking ´very tempting´ Scotland job
10:44 Pochettino did not like me at first, reveals Alli
06:33 Koke pleased with Atletico display against Barcelona, Messi
04:04 Vazquez: Isco´s football is from the street
04:03 Ronaldo always delivers when Madrid need him to – Marcelo
02:36 Messi ´tired´ after recent heroics, says Valverde
01:55 Mertesacker laments Arsenal collapse
00:08 We achieved something remarkable - Inzaghi hails Lazio´s ´historic´ win at Juve
00:05 Simeone lauds Barcelona´s ´extraordinary´ Messi

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 8 +21 22
2 Valencia 8 +11 18
3 Real Madrid 8 +8 17
4 Atlético Madrid 8 +8 16
5 Sevilla 8 +5 16

Facebook