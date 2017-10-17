Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare was pleased to see Riyad Mahrez respond to "a kick up the backside" in Monday's draw with West Brom.
The Algeria international scored his first goal of the season to cancel out Nacer Chadli's free-kick and earn the home side a point at the King Power Stadium.
Mahrez has struggled for form this season, having failed to secure a move away from the club during the transfer window, and was left out of the starting line-up for Leicester's 0-0 draw with Bournemouth prior to the international break.
Shakespeare felt the winger has shown a good response to the criticism, telling BBC Sport: "I left him out against Bournemouth, gave him a kick up the backside and he was excellent in training. You want the response and the right response."
Leicester went behind to West Brom's first shot on target after 63 minutes but Shakespeare was proud to see his side battle back for a point.
"When you have as much possession as we did and then go a goal down, you are always worried how it affects the players, but we showed the spirit we have and the resilience and we deserved a goal," he said.
"We could do with a win, make no mistake. I see them in training every day in terms of the quality and endeavour. Once we get that win then hopefully we will climb up the table.
"We know what we have to do. It is tight down there and one win takes you three or four places up and that is what we aim to do."
11 - Riyad Mahrez scored his first goal in his last 11 Premier League appearances, since netting against Watford back in May. Overdue. pic.twitter.com/kds0jTsUmo— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 16, 2017
Chadli's free-kick left goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel wrong-footed but the Denmark international felt there was little he could do.
"I was struggling to see it from the start," he told Sky Sports. "I was thinking it would have to be one heck of a strike to get it over a big wall like that. It's frustrating, it's a good strike but as a keeper, if you can't see the ball, you struggle to make any sort of impact.
"In hindsight you could say maybe not to put a wall up there, but if he smashes that in the top corner then you'll be criticised for that."
West Brom boss Tony Pulis was frustrated to see victory escape his side and has called on some of his players to show more quality at key moments.
"It's happened to us a few times this year, when we've been leading and let it slip," he said. "But it's a very tough league; take the top six out and there's not a lot between them.
"We've got some good players and they've got to use the ball with a little more quality.
"My teams always work hard and give all they've got but our quality is better than we've shown sometimes. We're disappointed but every game is a tough game in this league."
|Leicester City 1 West Brom 1: Mahrez cancels out Chadli magic
|Hamsik not worried by Maradona record ahead of Man City clash
|Man City better than Real Madrid? Sarri daunted by Napoli´s Etihad assignment
|Ashley puts Newcastle United put up for sale
|Lovren accuses ´nervous´ Lukaku of deliberate kick during Manchester United draw
|One small step for Ox... Klopp praise for under-fire midfielder
|Klopp denies Liverpool have lost confidence
|Manchester ready for goal rush as Spurs visit fortress Bernabeu - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Tottenham one of Europe´s best, claims Riedle
|Watch: Barcelona mark Messi debut with footage of La Masia magic
|Ronaldo has to win Ballon d´Or, says Isco
|Guardiola not falling for De Laurentiis´ Napoli script change
|Guardiola´s ´genius´ inspiring Sterling at Manchester City
|He is a complete forward – Zidane an admirer of Kane
|Bale could miss both Tottenham games, concedes Zidane
|Guardiola takes pressure off De Bruyne amid Messi comparisons
|Napoli should rest stars against Manchester City - De Laurentiis
|Switzerland, Italy, Croatia & Denmark seeded for World Cup play-offs
|Kane takes Real Madrid interest ´very naturally´, says Pochettino
|Chelsea struggling to fight on several fronts, Conte concedes
|Jiangsu Suning confident Capello not Italy-bound
|Pochettino: Madrid are not the Ronaldo team
|Boateng considered Bayern exit
|Nonsense! Critics won´t force Postecoglou out says Socceroos great Moore
|MLS Review: Sounders, Timbers book play-off spots
|Lukaku dismisses suggestions he is a flat-track bully
|Milan will go along with Montella - Fassone backs boss after derby loss
|Valencia win incredible nine-goal thriller at Betis
|Spalletti hails Inter´s derby hero Icardi as complete striker
|D´Ambrosio was clever - Milan boss Montella angry at Inter´s winning penalty
|Mandanda breaks Marseille appearance record
|Inter hero Icardi ´holding on tight´ to derby hat-trick ball
|Pochettino watches you everywhere - Fonte
|Attack proving best form of defence for Manchester City
|If they think that, they will be stupid - Guardiola rules out City complacency pre-Napoli
|Inter 3 AC Milan 2: Brilliant Icardi treble breaks Rossoneri hearts
|Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda dies after colliding with team-mate
|Pogba steps up recovery from hamstring injury
|I feel pity for the fans – Benitez
|Jesus learning from Aguero and living for goals at Manchester City
|De Vrij eyes Lazio extension despite Liverpool links
|Southampton 2 Newcastle United 2: Gabbiadini brace denies Magpies
|Treble season - Barcelona star Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo to have third child
|Rooney makes Brighton his 36th Premier League victims
|My whole football life is pressure - Koeman unconcerned by scrutiny
|Inter striker Icardi targets 100 goals for club
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty fails to paper over visitors´ woeful show
|Derby County 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Vydra´s rapid start sets Rams on their way
|Spurs boss Pochettino harbours England ambitions
|Milan´s Bonucci grateful to Inter for early grounding
|De Bruyne one of the best in the world, says Silva
|I won´t finish my career here – Mourinho looking beyond Manchester United
|A-League Review: Bobo double sinks Wellington Phoenix, Taggart rescues Perth Glory point
|Allardyce rules out taking ´very tempting´ Scotland job
|Pochettino did not like me at first, reveals Alli
|Koke pleased with Atletico display against Barcelona, Messi
|Vazquez: Isco´s football is from the street
|Ronaldo always delivers when Madrid need him to – Marcelo
|Messi ´tired´ after recent heroics, says Valverde
|Mertesacker laments Arsenal collapse
|We achieved something remarkable - Inzaghi hails Lazio´s ´historic´ win at Juve
|Simeone lauds Barcelona´s ´extraordinary´ Messi