Related

Article

Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles

17 October 2017 09:57

Karl-Heinz Riedle has rejected suggestions of a decline in the quality of the Bundesliga and wants both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich to do well in the Champions League.

Bayern made an unusually slow start to the season, losing to Hoffenheim and drawing with Wolfsburg and Hertha Berlin.

A 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League cost head coach Carlo Ancelotti his job and led the club to tempt Jupp Heynckes out of retirement to serve as caretaker. 

Bayern's problems have allowed Dortmund to open up a two-point lead at the top of the table, but Peter Bosz watched his players lose 3-1 away to Tottenham and suffer defeat by the same scoreline to holders Real Madrid in UEFA's elite club competition. 

It remains to be seen if German football's biggest clubs can reassert themselves on the European stage this season, but Riedle - who scored twice in Dortmund's win over Juventus in the 1997 final - is not concerned about the level of the domestic competition. 

"That's b******t," he told Omnisport when asked about criticism of the standard of play in the Bundesliga.

"I mean, I don't agree. This is a time and a moment, maybe, but look – [the] Premier League had it for a long time, everybody was saying the Premier League was so bad. But it wasn't so bad, at this time they maybe have been quite unlucky, and we are the same. 

"At the end of the day… I'm quite sure the Bundesliga is still very on top against the other leagues.

"We don't have to hide behind the Premier League or even the Spanish league. I think even if we look at our national team, you could see we have absolutely top players there."

Dortmund and Bayern were both eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals last season while Bayer Leverkusen bowed out in the last 16, Borussia Monchengladbach having failed to progress from the group stage.

And Riedle is willing to put BVB's rivalry with their Bavarian foes to one side when national pride is a stake. 

"I want to see all our clubs doing very well in Europe, that's the main thing," he said.

"It's more interesting when Bayern is on top, and we have really top level games. The most important thing is that we don't lose the contact to the European teams. 

"Bayern will maybe go out of Champions League, or we may go out of Champions League – it would not be the best for Bundesliga for sure. 

"So we have to be very careful that both Bayern and ourselves are on top of our performances."

Dortmund will attempt to bounce back from their loss to Madrid when they visit APOEL on Tuesday, while Bayern host Celtic the following day.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 17 October

11:34 Ox not ready for central role, Klopp says
11:06 My career´s gone - Redknapp flags likely retirement
10:45 Spurs must be wary of Isco ´magic´, warns Pochettino
09:57 Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles
09:14 Manchester City v Napoli: The numbers behind Europe´s most lethal attacks
06:58 Jardim says French champions Monaco down on confidence
04:18 Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp
03:10 Bosz and Dortmund eyeing much-needed victory as Schmelzer returns
02:36 Szczesny: I didn´t improve at Arsenal due to tactical gulf
00:20 Pochettino wants ´10 or 15 years´ at Tottenham
00:04 Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´

Monday 16 October

22:55 Leicester City 1 West Brom 1: Mahrez cancels out Chadli magic
22:41 Hamsik not worried by Maradona record ahead of Man City clash
21:13 Man City better than Real Madrid? Sarri daunted by Napoli´s Etihad assignment
19:24 Ashley puts Newcastle United put up for sale
19:12 Lovren accuses ´nervous´ Lukaku of deliberate kick during Manchester United draw
18:49 One small step for Ox... Klopp praise for under-fire midfielder
18:44 Klopp denies Liverpool have lost confidence
18:17 Manchester ready for goal rush as Spurs visit fortress Bernabeu - Champions League in Opta numbers
17:28 Tottenham one of Europe´s best, claims Riedle
17:11 Watch: Barcelona mark Messi debut with footage of La Masia magic
16:46 Ronaldo has to win Ballon d´Or, says Isco
16:22 Guardiola not falling for De Laurentiis´ Napoli script change
15:18 Guardiola´s ´genius´ inspiring Sterling at Manchester City
15:16 He is a complete forward – Zidane an admirer of Kane
14:43 Bale could miss both Tottenham games, concedes Zidane
14:20 Guardiola takes pressure off De Bruyne amid Messi comparisons
13:05 Napoli should rest stars against Manchester City - De Laurentiis
12:13 Switzerland, Italy, Croatia & Denmark seeded for World Cup play-offs
11:01 Kane takes Real Madrid interest ´very naturally´, says Pochettino
10:21 Chelsea struggling to fight on several fronts, Conte concedes
09:44 Jiangsu Suning confident Capello not Italy-bound
05:50 Pochettino: Madrid are not the Ronaldo team
04:52 Boateng considered Bayern exit
04:47 Nonsense! Critics won´t force Postecoglou out says Socceroos great Moore
04:24 MLS Review: Sounders, Timbers book play-off spots
02:06 Lukaku dismisses suggestions he is a flat-track bully
01:26 Milan will go along with Montella - Fassone backs boss after derby loss
00:58 Valencia win incredible nine-goal thriller at Betis
00:52 Spalletti hails Inter´s derby hero Icardi as complete striker
00:39 D´Ambrosio was clever - Milan boss Montella angry at Inter´s winning penalty
00:06 Mandanda breaks Marseille appearance record

Sunday 15 October

23:51 Inter hero Icardi ´holding on tight´ to derby hat-trick ball
23:40 Pochettino watches you everywhere - Fonte
23:30 Attack proving best form of defence for Manchester City
23:30 If they think that, they will be stupid - Guardiola rules out City complacency pre-Napoli
22:49 Inter 3 AC Milan 2: Brilliant Icardi treble breaks Rossoneri hearts
22:17 Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda dies after colliding with team-mate
20:22 Pogba steps up recovery from hamstring injury
20:17 I feel pity for the fans – Benitez
19:48 Jesus learning from Aguero and living for goals at Manchester City
19:12 De Vrij eyes Lazio extension despite Liverpool links
19:03 Southampton 2 Newcastle United 2: Gabbiadini brace denies Magpies
18:38 Treble season - Barcelona star Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo to have third child
18:01 Rooney makes Brighton his 36th Premier League victims
17:50 My whole football life is pressure - Koeman unconcerned by scrutiny
17:16 Inter striker Icardi targets 100 goals for club
16:26 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty fails to paper over visitors´ woeful show
16:06 Derby County 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Vydra´s rapid start sets Rams on their way
15:42 Spurs boss Pochettino harbours England ambitions
15:25 Milan´s Bonucci grateful to Inter for early grounding
13:51 De Bruyne one of the best in the world, says Silva
13:15 I won´t finish my career here – Mourinho looking beyond Manchester United
12:29 A-League Review: Bobo double sinks Wellington Phoenix, Taggart rescues Perth Glory point
11:25 Allardyce rules out taking ´very tempting´ Scotland job
10:44 Pochettino did not like me at first, reveals Alli
06:33 Koke pleased with Atletico display against Barcelona, Messi
04:04 Vazquez: Isco´s football is from the street
04:03 Ronaldo always delivers when Madrid need him to – Marcelo
02:36 Messi ´tired´ after recent heroics, says Valverde
01:55 Mertesacker laments Arsenal collapse
00:08 We achieved something remarkable - Inzaghi hails Lazio´s ´historic´ win at Juve
00:05 Simeone lauds Barcelona´s ´extraordinary´ Messi

Facebook