Rafinha has ´no interest´ in Barca exit - Mazinho

Rafinha has no interest in leaving Barcelona, according to his father Mazinho.
The Brazil international has been out with a knee injury since April, undergoing surgery for the second time earlier this month, but was linked with a move away from Camp Nou in the recent transfer window.
Mazinho - himself a former Brazil star - insists he and his son retain a good relationship with Barca, though, with any move difficult anyway due to Rafinha's fitness concerns.
"The important thing is that [Rafinha] is feeling better," Mazinho told Radio Marca. "Our concern is that he recovers, that he can return to a football pitch.
"We haven't talked to anyone because, with an injured player, it's difficult to negotiate anything with other clubs. Besides, we have no interest [in a move] either. We have a contract with Barca.
A veces, las cosas no pueden ir a tu manera, pero el esfuerzo debe estar ahí cada noche.-Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/NO1WtK89kq— Rafinha Alcantara (@Rafinha) October 13, 2017
"Rafinha's fine, he's recovering, carrying out his work and he'll be back soon. I've had a perfect relationship with Barca since 2005 and I have no complaints.
"I don't think Rafinha has any problems with the coach [Ernesto Valverde] or his system because he's a player that can adapt to any position."
