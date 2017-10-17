Related

Article

Rafinha has ´no interest´ in Barca exit - Mazinho

17 October 2017 17:30

Rafinha has no interest in leaving Barcelona, according to his father Mazinho.

The Brazil international has been out with a knee injury since April, undergoing surgery for the second time earlier this month, but was linked with a move away from Camp Nou in the recent transfer window.

Mazinho - himself a former Brazil star - insists he and his son retain a good relationship with Barca, though, with any move difficult anyway due to Rafinha's fitness concerns.

"The important thing is that [Rafinha] is feeling better," Mazinho told Radio Marca. "Our concern is that he recovers, that he can return to a football pitch.

"We haven't talked to anyone because, with an injured player, it's difficult to negotiate anything with other clubs. Besides, we have no interest [in a move] either. We have a contract with Barca.

"Rafinha's fine, he's recovering, carrying out his work and he'll be back soon. I've had a perfect relationship with Barca since 2005 and I have no complaints.

"I don't think Rafinha has any problems with the coach [Ernesto Valverde] or his system because he's a player that can adapt to any position."

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 8 +21 22
2 Valencia 8 +11 18
3 Real Madrid 8 +8 17
4 Atlético Madrid 8 +8 16
5 Sevilla 8 +5 16

