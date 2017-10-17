Klopp heralds counter-pressing as Liverpool run riot against Maribor

Jurgen Klopp was left purring over his side’s counter-pressing as they recorded the biggest ever Champions League away win by an English club against Maribor on Tuesday.
Two goals apiece from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, as well as strikes from Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a stunning 7-0 win over their hapless Slovenian hosts.
The Reds could comfortably have reached double figures had they been even more clinical in front of goal and Klopp believes that dominance was down to his side’s high pressing.
"It was a very mature performance," he told BT Sport.
"To score seven goals is wonderful but our counter pressing was also wonderful. I was close to celebrating our counter pressing more than the goals. We chose the right moments to be high up the pitch and cause them problems.
Klopp: "I think the boys deserve it. They really kept going and it's just good to work together." pic.twitter.com/zXGM2TS4En— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2017
"They're a good football team and they couldn't cope – it was the best thing we did tonight.
"Our attitude was really outstanding. We were spot on from the first second.
"It looks like Maribor didn't play well, but it was very difficult to play against us today. We very, very concentrated, began very well in the second half and could have scored more, but that’s not important."
