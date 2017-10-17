City style fades but newfound steel gives Guardiola reason to believe

When Maurizio Sarri suggested before Tuesday's Champions League Group F encounter that facing Manchester City filled him with more dread than the prospect of playing Real Madrid, there was a suspicion the famously chain-smoking Napoli coach was blowing a fair bit of the stuff.
After 13 minutes at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola's Premier League leaders 2-0 up and running riot, it felt like a succinct prophecy a little too grim and accurate for the impressive number of travelling supporters from the south of Italy.
The pre-match pleasantries were unrelentingly pleasant. Guardiola anointed Napoli as one of the three best footballing sides in Europe and his team seemed to get the message.
City opened with a maniacal intensity – if Napoli were as good as their boss said they were, they were not about to hang around and find out.
There was a subtle tactical shift from Saturday's 7-2 evisceration of Stoke City. Along with slicing through their opponents with cutting short passes, a key part of the approach from Guardiola's men was to use Fernandinho as a means of quickly switching play to Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane on the flanks.
5 goals in 5 games for @sterling7— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 17, 2017
8 goals in 11 games for @gabrieljesus33
pic.twitter.com/mlEjZPYckH
Both wingers were involved as Sterling scored his eighth of the season and Gabriel Jesus joined him on that number as the imperious Kevin De Bruyne added to his catalogue of assists.
For all the talent in this City XI, De Bruyne appears increasingly irreplaceable the better they get. Being spoken of in the same breath as Lionel Messi before the game – Guardiola was keen to dial down the hyperbole – did little to throw the Belgium international. He was running the show again, he hit the bar and Jesus had one cleared off the line.
For the first half hour, Napoli were the punch-drunk boxer lolling on the ropes. But their heads cleared and suddenly it was Guardiola's fears being played out.
Errors crept into City's increasingly skittish defensive play, none more so than when Kyle Walker groped unhelpfully at Raul Albiol and gave away a penalty. Dries Mertens has nine goals already this season but took the spot-kick of a man seemingly without that many in a lifetime. Ederson saved. The Etihad roared.
That Napoli's resolve was not instantly drained by that setback is to their immense credit and the performance by Sarri's men from that point should chill misfiring Serie A champions Juventus.
City were the side grateful for the half-time whistle, at which point De Bruyne's uncharacteristic rage with the fourth official highlighted their fraying focus.
There was plenty more luck to be ridden during the second period, when John Stones blocked desperately from Marek Hamsik and escaped punishment for handball. A second penalty arrived, Fernandinho's tired clump at Faouzi Ghoulam encapsulating the final half hour as De Bruyne's artistry did the first.
"I'm not here to entertain, I'm here to win," Guardiola said after the Stoke match. As defender Danilo came on for Jesus in the 87th minute it was clear this was no joke either. Jose Mourinho does not have a Mancunian monopoly on pragmatism.
Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne and Sane no longer tore at the Napoli defence; they wasted time in the corner. A beautiful start spawned an ugly finish but City held on.
The mere act of doing so felt significant for a club still looking to make themselves at home in the Champions League in their seventh season at the top table.
Also, City won their first five matches in 2015-16 and the opening 10 last term before collapsing under scrutiny.
Many of these players have followed storming starts with cold, hard and unforgiving winters in Manchester. By beating Napoli 2-1, Guardiola's current crop showed they have enough reserves to keep the fires burning.
|Berizzo plotting Sevilla´s revenge after Spartak Moscow humiliation
|Porto boss Conceicao defends Casillas omission
|We know it´s difficult now, admits Dortmund boss Bosz
|It´s tough but it´s not over - Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco know it will be difficult to qualify now, says Sidibe
|I don´t know what happened - Sarri bemused by Napoli´s slow start
|We are growing consistently, insists upbeat Zidane
|Guardiola hails ´perfect´ City after beating ´one of the best´
|Real Madrid can´t be happy with Tottenham draw, says Navas
|Klopp heralds counter-pressing as Liverpool run riot against Maribor
|Liverpool break record in Maribor thrashing
|City style fades but newfound steel gives Guardiola reason to believe
|Ederson kept us in it - Walker relieved after City´s second-half wobble
|APOEL 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Sokratis header spares Burki´s blushes
|Emery backs ´intelligent´ Mbappe to respond
|Feyenoord 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 2: Bernard brace piles pressure on Van Bronckhorst
|Monaco 1 Besiktas 2: Tosun double pours more misery on Jardim´s men
|Spartak Moscow 5 Sevilla 1: Clinical second-half show stuns woeful Spaniards
|RB Leipzig 3 Porto 2: Hosts claim maiden Champions League victory
|Maribor 0 Liverpool 7: Salah and Firmino doubles inspire rampant Reds
|Manchester City 2 Napoli 1: Guardiola´s men see off Serie A leaders despite second-half scare
|Real Madrid 1 Tottenham 1: Ronaldo on target as Lloris heroics earn point
|´Older, better´ Dzeko feeling good on return to England
|Persepolis 2 Al Hilal 2 (2-6 agg): Kharbin at the double as Al Hilal reach final
|Monaco without Ghezzal and Jovetic for Besiktas clash
|De Bruyne agent eyes Neymar, Mbappe-style wages for Manchester City star
|Mertesacker not interested in Deeney’s ´cojones´ comment
|Craig Shakespeare sacked by Leicester City
|Messi is the best in the world, says Paulinho
|Valverde ready for ´emotional´ game against old boys OIympiacos
|Manchester United expecting a tough game against Benfica, says Ashley Young
|Rafinha has ´no interest´ in Barca exit - Mazinho
|Mourinho would be happy with draw against wounded Benfica
|O´Neill wary of Eriksen threat after Republic of Ireland draw Denmark in World Cup play-offs
|Simeone and Atletico wary of Qarabag threat
|Robben set for landmark as Barca´s Valverde welcomes former side - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Conte´s harsh words will motivate us, insists Alonso
|Mourinho: I´m not signing new contract and I´m not joining PSG
|Bayern´s Martinez out for at least two matches
|Besiktas ask fans not to attend Champions League clash with Monaco
|Fit-again Morata could face Roma, Conte reveals
|Juventus must share the blame for defensive woes, says Chiellini
|Nice president supports Balotelli for Italy recall
|Celtic´s Roberts modelled his game on Robben
|World Cup play-offs: Italy to face Sweden, Republic of Ireland meet Denmark
|Juventus are not in any kind of crisis, says Allegri
|Watford can beat Chelsea claims Cleverley
|Sigurdsson admits to falling short at Everton
|Lloris hails ´machine of success´ Cristiano Ronaldo
|Ox not ready for central role, Klopp says
|My career´s gone - Redknapp flags likely retirement
|Spurs must be wary of Isco ´magic´, warns Pochettino
|Riedle defends Bundesliga quality amid early Champions League struggles
|Manchester City v Napoli: The numbers behind Europe´s most lethal attacks
|Jardim says French champions Monaco down on confidence
|Spurs star Kane an obvious target for Real Madrid – Redknapp
|Bosz and Dortmund eyeing much-needed victory as Schmelzer returns
|Szczesny: I didn´t improve at Arsenal due to tactical gulf
|Pochettino wants ´10 or 15 years´ at Tottenham
|Shakespeare hails Mahrez response after ´kick up the backside´
|Leicester City 1 West Brom 1: Mahrez cancels out Chadli magic
|Hamsik not worried by Maradona record ahead of Man City clash
|Man City better than Real Madrid? Sarri daunted by Napoli´s Etihad assignment
|Ashley puts Newcastle United put up for sale
|Lovren accuses ´nervous´ Lukaku of deliberate kick during Manchester United draw
|One small step for Ox... Klopp praise for under-fire midfielder
|Klopp denies Liverpool have lost confidence
|Manchester ready for goal rush as Spurs visit fortress Bernabeu - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Tottenham one of Europe´s best, claims Riedle
|Watch: Barcelona mark Messi debut with footage of La Masia magic
|Ronaldo has to win Ballon d´Or, says Isco
|Guardiola not falling for De Laurentiis´ Napoli script change
|Guardiola´s ´genius´ inspiring Sterling at Manchester City
|He is a complete forward – Zidane an admirer of Kane
|Bale could miss both Tottenham games, concedes Zidane
|Guardiola takes pressure off De Bruyne amid Messi comparisons
|Napoli should rest stars against Manchester City - De Laurentiis
|Switzerland, Italy, Croatia & Denmark seeded for World Cup play-offs
|Kane takes Real Madrid interest ´very naturally´, says Pochettino
|Chelsea struggling to fight on several fronts, Conte concedes
|Jiangsu Suning confident Capello not Italy-bound
|Pochettino: Madrid are not the Ronaldo team
|Boateng considered Bayern exit
|Nonsense! Critics won´t force Postecoglou out says Socceroos great Moore
|MLS Review: Sounders, Timbers book play-off spots
|Lukaku dismisses suggestions he is a flat-track bully
|Milan will go along with Montella - Fassone backs boss after derby loss
|Valencia win incredible nine-goal thriller at Betis
|Spalletti hails Inter´s derby hero Icardi as complete striker
|D´Ambrosio was clever - Milan boss Montella angry at Inter´s winning penalty
|Mandanda breaks Marseille appearance record