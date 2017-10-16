Manchester ready for goal rush as Spurs visit fortress Bernabeu - Champions League in Opta numbers

Related

16 October 2017 18:17

The Champions League group stages reaches its halfway point this week with the Premier League leaders hosting the top dogs in Italy.

Napoli's trip to Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City in Group F promises goals aplenty, while holders Real Madrid must try and halt Tottenham's unblemished start in an intriguing clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are among the teams looking for their first European wins this season.

Here is your Opta numbers guide to Tuesday's matches.

 

Spartak Moscow v Sevilla

25 – Spartak have lost 25 of their previous 37 Champions League games, winning only five.

6 – Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder has scored six goals in seven Champions League appearances, including four in two outings this season.

Maribor v Liverpool

0 – Maribor are winless at home in the Champions League group stages (D3 L4), having featured twice previously in 1999-00 and 2014-15.

29 – Liverpool have had 29 more shots than their opponents over their first two games (17 v Sevilla, 12 v Spartak) but are winless (D2), having conceded three goals from four shots on target faced.

Manchester City v Napoli

10 – Manchester City are on their longest run without defeat at home in the Champions League – 10 games stretching back to when Napoli's Serie A counterparts Juventus won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015.

12 – None of Napoli's 12 Champions League away games have ended goalless, while there has never been a 0-0 draw in any of Manchester City's 38 group games.

Feyenoord v Shakhtar Donetsk

4 – Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last four games against Ukrainian opposition (W2 D2), although they have not reached the knockout stages in four previous group stage participations and are pointless this time around.

11 – Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov kept out a Sergio Aguero penalty last time out and his 11 saves are the joint most in this season's competitions, alongside CSKA Moscow's Igor Akinfeev.

Monaco v Besiktas

409 – Radamel Falcao hasn't scored in his last 409 minutes of action in the Champions League, which represents the Monaco striker's longest drought in the competition.

8 – Besiktas boss Senol Gunes has drawn eight of his 14 games in the Champions League (W4 L2). 

RB Leipzig v Porto

11 – Only Neymar (13) has attempted more dribbles in the Champions League this season than Porto's Yacine Brahimi.

12 – RB Leipzig have been caught offside 12 times across the two matchdays – more than any other side in the Champions League.

APOEL v Borussia Dortmund

1/46 – APOEL have won only one of their 46 games against German opposition (D7 L38). That triumph came in October 1980 when they claimed a 2-1 win at home to Dynamo Berlin in the first round of the European Cup.

4x3 – Dortmund have lost their last four Champions League games, conceding three goals on each occasion. It represents their longest losing streak in the competition.

Real Madrid v Tottenham

29 – Holders Real Madrid are unbeaten in the last 29 Champions League group games (W22 D7). At home they have won 21 of the last 23 (D2).

6/8 – Tottenham have scored from six of their eight shots on target in the Champions League this season. Harry Kane has been involved in each goal – assisting the first and netting the remaining five.

