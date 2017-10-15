Vazquez: Isco´s football is from the street

Real Madrid star Isco plays like a street footballer, his team-mate Lucas Vazquez said after a win over Getafe.

Isco came off the bench – replacing Vazquez – to set up Madrid's match-winner on Saturday, Cristiano Ronaldo putting away his lofted pass in the 85th minute.

The Spain international has two goals and as many assists in eight LaLiga games this season.

Vazquez was full of praise for the 25-year-old, saying his style was pure and enjoyable for team-mates.

"Isco doesn't hide who he is, his football is from the street," he said, via Marca.

"The way Isco plays, it comes from inside, it is a pleasure to play with him.

"He is in wonderful form and I hope it stays that way for a long time."

Madrid's 2-1 win lifted them into second in LaLiga, five points behind rivals and leaders Barcelona.