Treble season - Barcelona star Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo to have third child

Lionel Messi is on his way to another hat-trick after wife Antonella Roccuzzo revealed she is expecting a third child with the Barcelona and Argentina superstar.

Messi married long-term partner Roccuzzo in a ceremony in the couple's hometown of Rosario, Argentina in July and already have two sons – Thiago, who is five in November, and Mateo, who turned two last month.

Roccuzzo posted a picture to her Instagram account on Sunday showing Messi and her two boys with their hands on her stomach.

The caption read: "Family of five #blessed."

In a footballing sense, Messi scored his third hat-trick of the current season last week, when he stunningly secured Argentina's spot at the 2018 World Cup with a single-handed demolition of Ecuador, while he also left Barcelona's LaLiga thrashings of Espayol and Eibar with the matchball.