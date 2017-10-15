Ronaldo always delivers when Madrid need him to – Marcelo

Real Madrid can always rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to step up when they need him to, according to defender Marcelo.

Facing the prospect of more dropped LaLiga points after Getafe had drawn level with Jorge Molina cancelling out Karim Benzema's opener, Madrid needed Ronaldo.

The Portugal star got on the end of an Isco pass and drilled in an 85th-minute winner for his first league goal of the campaign.

Marcelo said his team knew they could look to Ronaldo to deliver when they most needed.

"We know what Cristiano brings to Madrid. He deserves a lot of credit for all he's done at Madrid and we know that when he has to show up, he does so," the Brazilian said.

"That happens in football, I couldn't tell you why.

"We're trying to improve with every game, trying to cut the gap to first place and continue fighting for all the points available."

The man who netted our winner at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez!



@Cristiano pic.twitter.com/OUw7HoRGMH — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) October 14, 2017

Madrid moved into second in the table with their win, but they are five points adrift of leaders and rivals Barcelona.

Marcelo was pleased with his team's response after conceding, saying: "It's a difficult place to come, everyone has that extra motivation when they're playing against Madrid.

"We conceded a goal, I don't know if it was offside or not but that doesn't bother me.

"We did a great job, we were able to manage the game well after scoring and we ended up winning it."