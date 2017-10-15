Inter 3 AC Milan 2: Brilliant Icardi treble breaks Rossoneri hearts

Mauro Icardi completed a superb hat-trick from the penalty spot in the final minute as Inter snatched a pulsating 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.
Luciano Spalletti's team remain unbeaten this season and move above champions Juventus up to second in the Serie A table but they were made to fight hard by their neighbours after half-time at San Siro.
Icardi's instinctive finish from Antonio Candreva's pinpoint 28th-minute cross preceded a passage of play before the interval when a Milan side still bedding in after their frantic close season in the transfer market appeared increasingly overmatched.
But Vincenzo Montella's decision to bring teenage forward Patrick Cutrone on for Franck Kessie at the break proved inspired and the Rossoneri were level when Suso stylishly picked out the bottom corner from long range.
Inter unexpectedly found themselves on the ropes and were indebted to Samir Handanovic's stunning reaction save from Giacomo Bonaventura before Icardi started and ended a 63rd-minute counter-attack, crowning it with a brilliant volley.
Milan's head coach is likely to face more speculation over his future after a fourth defeat in eight Serie A matches but his team's spirit could not be called into question in the 81st minute when Bonaventura turned the tables on Handanovic – the goalkeeper fumbling over the line to be credited with the own goal.
There would be a further twist when Ricardo Rodriguez was adjudged to have impeded Danilo D'Ambrosio at a corner and the Argentina striker proved to be the coolest man in a stadium ramped up to fever pitch.
3 - Mauro Icardi is the first player to score a hat-trick in a Serie A Derby della Madonnina since Milito in May 2012. Tris. #InterMilan— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 15, 2017
Inter could not have anticipated such a breathless finale as they took control early on. Borja Valero came infield with some clever footwork after 13 minutes and found Candreva, who unleashed a right-footed shot against the top of the crossbar.
Milan competed well enough but the clearer chances continued to fall Inter's way – Miranda getting the jump on Rodriguez from Ivan Perisic's cross to head just wide.
Spalletti's men were rewarded for their more incisive play when Leonardo Bonucci was unable to cut out Candreva's magnificent low cross from the right and Icardi stole in front of Mateo Musacchio to finish with aplomb.
1 - Mauro Icardi has scored with his first touch in the opp box of the match. Predator. #InterMilan pic.twitter.com/S9K8j8BdeM— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 15, 2017
Musacchio was a more active participant when he blocked a rasping Perisic drive as Inter sought to press home their advantage, although an equaliser almost arrived against the run of play a minute before half-time.
Kessie unpicked the Inter backline with a fine throughball to Fabio Borini, whose initial low shot was well repelled by Handanovic before a headed follow-up rippled the side netting.
Milan thought they were level in the 49th minute when Musacchio converted the rebound after Andre Silva thumped a shot against the base of the post but the defender was correctly ruled offside.
Cutrone's lively movement was giving Inter much more to think about and he darted to the near post to clip fractionally wide from Rodriguez's cross.
The pressure told in the 56th minute as Suso, who tested Handanovic a few moments earlier with a rasping drive, chose precision over power to curl in from 25 yards.
Matias Vecino thudded wide as Inter looked to hit back but Handanovic's incredible reactions to thwart Bonaventura at close quarters confirmed Milan's position in the ascendancy.
Icardi had other ideas, stealing possession on halfway and powering forward to feed Perisic, who skipped past Musacchio and saw his cross converted with a masterful scissor-kick.
Milan refused to fold and appeared to have their slightly fortuitous reward after Bonaventura flung himself towards Borini's cross and Handanovic erred.
Rodriguez made a brave block to deny Inter substitute Eder in the closing minutes but his final act would be considerably more damaging, leaving Icardi to slot home as Gianluigi Donnarumma guessed incorrectly.
Key Opta stats:
- Mauro Icardi is the first player to score a hat-trick in a Serie A Derby della Madonnina since Diego Milito in May 2012.
- That derby in 2012 was the last in which Inter scored at least three goals, the Nerazzurri eventually winning 4-2.
- Inter have collected 22 points over the opening eight Serie A matches for the first time since 2002-03.
- AC Milan have lost three league matches in a row for the first time since February.
|Inter hero Icardi ´holding on tight´ to derby hat-trick ball
|Pochettino watches you everywhere - Fonte
|Attack proving best form of defence for Manchester City
|If they think that, they will be stupid - Guardiola rules out City complacency pre-Napoli
|Inter 3 AC Milan 2: Brilliant Icardi treble breaks Rossoneri hearts
|Indonesian goalkeeper Choirul Huda dies after colliding with team-mate
|Pogba steps up recovery from hamstring injury
|I feel pity for the fans – Benitez
|Jesus learning from Aguero and living for goals at Manchester City
|De Vrij eyes Lazio extension despite Liverpool links
|Southampton 2 Newcastle United 2: Gabbiadini brace denies Magpies
|Treble season - Barcelona star Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo to have third child
|Rooney makes Brighton his 36th Premier League victims
|My whole football life is pressure - Koeman unconcerned by scrutiny
|Inter striker Icardi targets 100 goals for club
|Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Everton 1: Late Rooney penalty fails to paper over visitors´ woeful show
|Derby County 2 Nottingham Forest 0: Vydra´s rapid start sets Rams on their way
|Spurs boss Pochettino harbours England ambitions
|Milan´s Bonucci grateful to Inter for early grounding
|De Bruyne one of the best in the world, says Silva
|I won´t finish my career here – Mourinho looking beyond Manchester United
|A-League Review: Bobo double sinks Wellington Phoenix, Taggart rescues Perth Glory point
|Allardyce rules out taking ´very tempting´ Scotland job
|Pochettino did not like me at first, reveals Alli
|Koke pleased with Atletico display against Barcelona, Messi
|Vazquez: Isco´s football is from the street
|Ronaldo always delivers when Madrid need him to – Marcelo
|Messi ´tired´ after recent heroics, says Valverde
|Mertesacker laments Arsenal collapse
|We achieved something remarkable - Inzaghi hails Lazio´s ´historic´ win at Juve
|Simeone lauds Barcelona´s ´extraordinary´ Messi
|Silva praises Watford´s late show as Cleverley goal downs Arsenal
|Mbappe blames striker role for Dijon woes
|Valverde content with draw after ´great game´ at Atletico
|Ribery eyeing early return from injury
|They lack ´cojones´ - Deeney hammers Arsenal after Vicarage Road collapse
|Is Lionel Messi the most unlucky player in Europe?
|Roma 0 Napoli 1: Landmark Insigne goal maintains Partenopei´s flawless start to season
|Atletico Madrid 1 Barcelona 1: Suarez denies Simeone´s men late on
|Bosz blasts Dortmund´s defending in Leipzig loss
|Penalty was a ´scandalous´ decision, claims Wenger
|Allegri: Juventus can´t win Serie A as they are
|Bayern midfielder Martinez plays down injury fears
|How Zidane´s first 100 Madrid games stack up v Ancelotti & Mourinho
|Meunier: Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar must fear for their place!
|Championship Review: Wolves go top with derby win, Reading snatch victory at Leeds
|Watford 2 Arsenal 1: Plucky Hornets rally to sting Gunners with late winner
|Borussia Dortmund 2 RB Leipzig 3: Two penalties, two reds in five-goal thriller
|De Bruyne masterclass marks 100th Manchester City appearance in style
|Hughes: Thrashing by exceptional City will not define Stoke´s season
|Juventus 1 Lazio 2: Immobile condemns champions to rare home defeat
|Bilic disappointed with Carroll after quick-fire yellow cards
|Clement lavishes praise on two-goal Abraham
|Zidane: Important for Ronaldo to break LaLiga duck
|Conte frustrated at Chelsea´s growing injury list after shock Palace loss
|Hodgson toasts players after stunning Palace victory
|Guardiola insists ´I´m not here to entertain´ after Manchester City obliterate Stoke
|Heynckes preaches value of upbeat Bayern dressing room
|Madrid break Barcelona away record with late Ronaldo goal
|Pochettino glad to see Spurs off the mark at Wembley
|Bournemouth will be fine despite another defeat, says Howe
|Dijon 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Meunier heroics put Ligue 1 leaders six points clear
|The fightback starts now! Zaha revels in Palace heroics
|Mourinho questions Klopp´s approach to Anfield stalemate
|Klopp claims Barcelona would struggle against Mourinho´s United wall
|Getafe 1 Real Madrid 2: Ronaldo atones for astonishing miss with first LaLiga goal
|Relentless Manchester City set best top-flight scoring run in 123 years
|Burnley 1 West Ham 1: Late Wood goal salvages point against 10-man Hammers
|Swansea City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Abraham at the double as Swans glide to first home win
|Crystal Palace 2 Chelsea 1: Returning Zaha has Eagles soaring at last
|Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0: Eriksen strike ends Spurs´ Wembley woe
|Manchester City 7 Stoke City 2: Guardiola´s side run riot to move two clear at the top
|Bayern Munich 5 Freiburg 0: Heynckes celebrates successful homecoming
|United had no bench - Mourinho explains dour Anfield tactics
|Palace end painful 731-minute wait for Premier League goal
|De Gea puts stunning Matip save down to instinct
|I could not do this at Liverpool - Klopp assesses Mourinho´s negative approach
|Hertha Berlin ´Take A Knee´ before Schalke match
|We dominated Manchester United, say frustrated Gomez and Matip
|Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0: Old rivals fail to match the rhetoric once more
|Aguero back in Manchester City squad after recovering from broken rib
|Spalletti challenges Inter to go beyond limitations in Milan derby
|Heynckes names untested Wriedt on Bayern bench
|Borja Baston: LaLiga has more quality than the Premier League
|Montella convinced Bonucci will prove his worth to AC Milan
|Seven-point gap between Milan and Inter not a fair reflection for Montella
|A-League Review: City claim Melbourne derby glory as Wanderers scrape draw
|Biglia backs Suso to be Milan derby´s Messi
|Martial starts for United as Brazilians line-up in Liverpool attack
|I can´t imagine Bayern without Muller - Hoeness
|Pochettino backs Spurs star Alli to learn from tricky spell
|Manchester United flop Memphis Depay eyes Real Madrid move
|Moyes lifts lid on United failure to sign Bale and Fabregas
|Michallik: USA would be silly not to consider Martino as Arena replacement
|Liverpool v Man United not make-or-break, insists Mourinho
|Iniesta set to face Atletico after overcoming injury
|I have a white heart – Madrid boss Zidane not interested in Barca job
|Jardim says draw would´ve been justified as Monaco boss laments loss
|I´m not the right person at all – Vieira dismisses USA links
|The Harry Kane team? Guardiola´s last Barcelona side was more dependent on Messi