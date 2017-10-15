De Vrij eyes Lazio extension despite Liverpool links

Netherlands defender Stefan de Vrij is in talks over signing a new contract with Serie A high-flyers Lazio.

Reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United and Liverpool, De Vrij has been in excellent form for Simone Inzaghi's men this season.

The 25-year-old centre-back played 90 minutes as Lazio secured a dramatic 2-1 win at Juventus on Saturday, a result that moves them level with the reigning Serie A champions, five points behind leaders Napoli.

Speaking after the match, De Vrij told the Lazio Channel that a move away from Rome was not on his agenda.

"Besides playing well as a team there are also a lot of friendships among us, this is a really nice thing," he said.

"I'm very happy to be here. We are talking to the club right now and I hope to find an agreement.

"You never know what will happen. My intention is to grow and improve and make the best decision for my career."

De Vrij joined Lazio from Feyenoord in 2014 and his contract at the Stadio Olimpico expires next June.