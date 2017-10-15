De Bruyne one of the best in the world, says Silva

Bernardo Silva has hailed Kevin De Bruyne as "one of the best in the world" following the Belgian's scintillating display in Manchester City's 7-2 rout of Stoke City on Saturday.

De Bruyne laid on two goals - including a stunning ball to Leroy Sane for City's sixth - to take his Premier League assist tally to five for the season.

Silva also enjoyed a profitable outing at the Etihad Stadium, coming off the bench to score his first City goal as Pep Guardiola's side moved two points clear of rivals Manchester United at the summit.

De Bruyne is already being talked about as favourite for the various player of the year awards, and Silva is thrilled to be walking out alongside such talent.

"It feels great to be part of this team and score my first goal for Manchester City, I'm very happy for this," Silva said.

"Kevin is just an amazing player. It's a pleasure to play alongside these kind of players and he showed us again that he's one of the best in the world.

"To be here and to be able to learn from all these fantastic players, it's an amazing opportunity, I'm very happy to be here, and I hope I can help the team to achieve the goals.

"The team played an amazing game, three well deserved points and now we have to think about the Champions League, because we want another three points there to help us progress."

The question was put to Silva whether City's free-scoring run was the best he has experienced, to which he replied: "Yes I think so, last season we played good football with Monaco and with the national team as well, but this performance that the team has been able to achieve over the last games has been outstanding."