Seven-point gap between Milan and Inter not a fair reflection for Montella

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella does not believe the seven-point gap to rivals Inter is a fair reflection of the quality of the two rivals ahead of Sunday's crucial derby.

Both teams went through a close season of rebuilding with Milan, heavily backed by their wealthy Chinese owners, putting together an expensively assembled squad, while Inter also remoulded under new boss Luciano Spalletti.

However, they head into the match with vastly contrasting fortunes with Montella facing the heat after back-to-back league defeats leaving them seventh, while Inter are riding high in third having not yet lost in Serie A.

The Nerazzurri may be in better shape in the league, but Montella does not see a huge gulf on the pitch.

"I don't think there is a seven-point difference between [the teams] in terms of performances and the prospects going forward," Montella told a pre-match news conference.

"We can only think about Milan and our strengths, working on our values.

"It's an important derby for both teams, the rebirth of both clubs. Whatever happens it will not be the final verdict, the championship is long."