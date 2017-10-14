Meunier: Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar must fear for their place!

Thomas Meunier says Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar should fear for their places in Paris Saint-Germain's attack after his two goals defeated Dijon.

The Belgium right-back scored twice in the final 20 minutes, including a stoppage-time winner, as his side escaped with a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory on Saturday.

That continued a stunning season of attacking production for Meunier, who already has seven goals and seven assists for club and country in 2017-18.

Meunier played as both a striker and a winger in his early days for former side Club Brugge and after his latest goalscoring exploits, he joked that PSG's star-studded forwards should watch out.

"Cavani, Mbappe and Neymar must fear for their place!" he said to Canal+.

"I'm in good form, whether it is with the national team or with the club. I have two coaches who trust me completely and provide me with a lot of offensive freedom.

"It is important for me to make this offensive contribution. My past as an attacker will always be with me.

"Neither of the balls were supposed to be for me on the goals, but I made the most of them. I love providing offensive play. With luck and good work I am rewarded."

Meunier's first goal saw him convert a rebound after Neymar had a shot saved, while his last-gasp winner barely crossed the line after good work from Mbappe down the left.

Mbappe had earlier missed a host of chances, while Dani Alves and Marquinhos both hit the woodwork, but despite creating chances PSG were short of their best without the likes of Cavani and Marco Verratti.

Ultimately, though, the win puts PSG six points clear of champions Monaco at the top of Ligue 1, Unai Emery's men taking advantage of their rivals' last-gasp defeat to Lyon on Friday.

On his winning goal Meunier added: "I was very hesitant [to celebrate], I waited until the last second to see that it was a goal.

"Let's see the glass as half full – we played the second half with a renewed desire and energy.

"We created a lot of opportunities via Kylian, Neymar, Angel [Di Maria] and we were able to score two goals with our determination.

"It was proof that PSG did not want to let this chance go, despite the difficulty of the match."