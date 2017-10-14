Heynckes names untested Wriedt on Bayern bench

Bayern Munich have surprisingly named Kwasi Okyere Wriedt on the bench for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Freiburg.
Head coach Jupp Heynckes has handed the 23-year-old a place among the substitutes for his first match in charge since returning to the Allianz Arena to take over from Carlo Ancelotti.
Wriedt joined from third-tier Osnabruck in the transfer window and has made an encouraging start to life with the B team, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances in the Regionalliga.
The Ghana youth international could become only the second African player to appear for Bayern's senior side, the first being former defender Sammy Kuffour.
Bayern are looking to end a three-game run without a win in all competitions.
The line-ups are out! #packmas #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/Fc73wl1y6J— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 14, 2017
|Mourinho questions Klopp´s approach to Anfield stalemate
|Klopp claims Barcelona would struggle against Mourinho´s United wall
|Getafe 1 Real Madrid 2: Ronaldo atones for astonishing miss with first LaLiga goal
|Relentless Manchester City set best top-flight scoring run in 123 years
|Burnley 1 West Ham 1: Late Wood goal salvages point against 10-man Hammers
|Swansea City 2 Huddersfield Town 0: Abraham at the double as Swans glide to first home win
|Crystal Palace 2 Chelsea 1: Returning Zaha has Eagles soaring at last
|Tottenham 1 Bournemouth 0: Eriksen strike ends Spurs´ Wembley woe
|Manchester City 7 Stoke City 2: Guardiola´s side run riot to move two clear at the top
|Bayern Munich 5 Freiburg 0: Heynckes celebrates successful homecoming
|United had no bench - Mourinho explains dour Anfield tactics
|Palace end painful 731-minute wait for Premier League goal
|De Gea puts stunning Matip save down to instinct
|I could not do this at Liverpool - Klopp assesses Mourinho´s negative approach
|Hertha Berlin ´Take A Knee´ before Schalke match
|We dominated Manchester United, say frustrated Gomez and Matip
|Liverpool 0 Manchester United 0: Old rivals fail to match the rhetoric once more
|Aguero back in Manchester City squad after recovering from broken rib
|Spalletti challenges Inter to go beyond limitations in Milan derby
|Heynckes names untested Wriedt on Bayern bench
|Borja Baston: LaLiga has more quality than the Premier League
|Montella convinced Bonucci will prove his worth to AC Milan
|Seven-point gap between Milan and Inter not a fair reflection for Montella
|A-League Review: City claim Melbourne derby glory as Wanderers scrape draw
|Biglia backs Suso to be Milan derby´s Messi
|Martial starts for United as Brazilians line-up in Liverpool attack
|I can´t imagine Bayern without Muller - Hoeness
|Pochettino backs Spurs star Alli to learn from tricky spell
|Manchester United flop Memphis Depay eyes Real Madrid move
|Moyes lifts lid on United failure to sign Bale and Fabregas
|Michallik: USA would be silly not to consider Martino as Arena replacement
|Liverpool v Man United not make-or-break, insists Mourinho
|Iniesta set to face Atletico after overcoming injury
|I have a white heart – Madrid boss Zidane not interested in Barca job
|Jardim says draw would´ve been justified as Monaco boss laments loss
|I´m not the right person at all – Vieira dismisses USA links
|The Harry Kane team? Guardiola´s last Barcelona side was more dependent on Messi
|Championship Review: Dream start for Cotterill as Birmingham beat leaders Cardiff
|Mauricio made a mistake - Guardiola denies disrespect in ´Kane team´ row
|Improving Batshuayi will have more chances this season - Conte
|Cavani, Silva and Verratti out for PSG´s trip to Dijon
|Lyon 3 Monaco 2: Magnificent Fekir sees off champions
|Everton boss Koeman rules out Netherlands role
|U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati has no plans to step down
|Valverde responds to Simeone: Barca will adapt to everything, even the dishes!
|He´s the best, it´s obvious - Simeone salutes Messi´s Argentina heroics
|Antonio Valencia stunner gets Premier League Goal of the Month award
|Barcelona will not rest Lionel Messi, says Valverde
|Sevilla coach Berizzo not interested in vacant Chile job
|Di Francesco refuses to put pressure on Schick with fitness update
|Klopp never doubted ´world class´ Lukaku
|Werner in RB Leipzig squad for Borussia Dortmund trip
|Bruce Arena resigns after USA´s World Cup failure
|Mackay appointed interim Scotland manager
|Conte plays down Italy talk and insists he´s happy at Chelsea
|Playing at Anfield is beautiful - Mourinho´s men not afraid of Liverpool hostility
|Musonda must focus on the pitch, not social media - Conte
|Aguero in contention for Manchester City v Stoke
|Liverpool would struggle to replace me - Klopp
|Kante could miss up to four weeks, Conte laments ´big loss´
|Liverpool can play without injured star Mane, says Klopp
|I never called Barca the Messi team - Pochettino slams Guardiola´s Kane comments
|Klopp plays down Mourinho rivalry ahead of ´special´ Manchester United clash
|I´ll replace Low when I´m 80, jokes Heynckes
|Real Madrid right to keep injury plagued Bale, says Zidane
|Real Madrid are better – Simeone goads Barca ahead of Atletico clash
|You won´t like him when he´s angry - Mandzukic ready for Juve v Lazio
|Bosz rues Dortmund´s ´unbelievable´ defensive injuries
|Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto & Absalonsen strike late to stun hosts
|Kane wins Player of the Month award with six-goal haul
|Valcke denies allegations of receiving bribe from Al-Khelaifi
|Boateng wants video technology used to identify racism
|We´ll see what needs to be done - Mascherano unsure of Barca future
|Struggling Bournemouth counting the cost ahead of Tottenham trip
|Champions League and LaLiga records tumble - Zidane´s first 100 Madrid matches in Opta numbers
|Robben deserved to go out on a high - Van Bommel
|Manchester City streak seals manager of the month for Guardiola
|Can wants Liverpool aggression against Manchester United
|City stalemate cheers Hughes for Etihad assignment
|Mirabelli backs Montella in response to Conte-Milan rumours
|Liverpool v Man Utd is the Premier League´s stand-out game, claims Mata
|Newcastle complete permanent Merino deal
|Heynckes has a clear plan - Salihamidzic hails veteran impact at Bayern
|Liverpool need a Lukaku or Kane, Redknapp claims
|Lose to Manchester United and Klopp could be in trouble, warns Redknapp
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Griezmann, Messi and a remarkable shared shooting stat
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Can Simeone end his lousy record?
|Anfield trip like going to hell – Silvestre warns Man United
|´Easy target´ Hart deserves better, says Bilic
|Mascherano to retire from internationals after 2018 World Cup
|Sanchez like Messi, Beckham and Zidane – Wenger
|Basler back in management in German fifth tier
|Icardi seeks social media inspiration to name new puppy
|Roberto Carlos becomes grandfather at 44
|Shakespeare reveals interest in Sagna
|´Fair chance´ of Lemar leaving Monaco in 2018, Vasilyev concedes
|Mane injury ´bad news for everyone´, says Salah
|Carroll sets sights on England recall
|Heynckes return ´a positive surprise´, says Robben
|Paris Saint-Germain want to help Neymar win Ballon d´Or, Emery says
|beIN ´refutes all allegations´ amid Swiss investigation
|Lewandowski urges Bayern to respond under Heynckes
|More players should speak their mind like Pique, says Filipe Luis
|He could win LaLiga for a mediocre team - Filipe Luis in awe of Messi
|Inter winger Candreva wary of wounded Milan
|Strachan leaves Scotland post after missing out on World Cup
|Pochettino has ´a certain weakness for Zidane´
|Criminal proceedings opened against Valcke and Al-Khelaifi
|Emery expects Thiago Silva, Verratti and Kurzawa back within a week
|Patriots owner Kraft ´still intrigued´ by prospect of buying a Premier League club
|Pochettino claims Tottenham cannot compete with Manchester clubs in transfer market
|Nagelsmann brushes off rumours of Bayern contact as ´comical´
|Sion president gets 14-month ban for assaulting TV pundit
|Wilshere doesn´t have to leave Arsenal for a World Cup spot - Wenger
|RB Leipzig almost signed Mbappe, claims Rangnick
|Aboubakar signs four-year Porto deal with €50m buy-out clause
|Mariano Diaz uncertain over Real Madrid return
|West Brom boss Pulis dismisses Wales links
|Mbappe is more professional than Messi - Giuly
|Neymar a big loss, but Barca will survive - Figo
|Sanchez and Ozil could leave in January, admits Wenger
|Arsenal´s defensive woes mount with Mustafi out for up to six weeks
|Settled Ronaldo will stabilise Real Madrid, says Figo
|Milinkovic-Savic content at Lazio despite exit talk
|Iniesta has not discussed game-time management with Valverde
|We put Jesus on a cross, now everyone worships him - Milicevic defends under-fire Postecoglou
|Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters
|Cahill: Postecoglou´s Socceroos legacy will last forever
|Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1: Hosts rally to keep play-off hopes alive
|Dalglish expects Mourinho and Man United to sit back at Anfield
|Former Inter and Brazil star Adriano set for return to football
|Arsenal would win title if Wenger had Redknapp´s tactical nous - Merson
|Ancelotti shouldn´t be a scapegoat, Muller says