Hertha Berlin ´Take A Knee´ before Schalke match

Hertha Berlin appeared to show solidarity with sportspersons in the United States by 'taking a knee' ahead of their Bundesliga match with Schalke on Saturday.

The starting XI knelt on the pitch and linked arms prior to kick-off, in similar fashion to some NFL players in America in recent weeks.

The club then posted a picture on their official Twitter account with the caption: "Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!"

It was an apparent show of support for NFL teams who have become involved in the 'Take A Knee' protest movement over recent weeks.

The decision to kneel down during the national anthem has been adopted by some players in protest against police brutality, but it has come to represent a sign of opposition against president Donald Trump, who has accused those taking part of disrespecting the nation.

Many view the movement to be a protest against the American flag and a sign of disrespect towards those in the US armed forces.