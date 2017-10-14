De Bruyne masterclass marks 100th Manchester City appearance in style

Kevin De Bruyne marked his 100th appearance for Manchester City with a typically dazzling display in a 7-2 thrashing of Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Belgian recorded two assists and had a hand in two further goals as City ran riot to build a two-point lead from rivals Manchester United at the top of the Premier League.

De Bruyne has contributed 14 goals in his 69 Premier League appearances for the club, his only strike in the league this season a fabulous winner in a 1-0 triumph at champions Chelsea, while his 32 assists in the top-flight since he signed from Wolfsburg are more than any other player.

In all competitions, De Bruyne has 25 goals and 38 assists from his 100 games for City, contributing to a goal every 125 minutes in the club's colours.