Championship Review: Wolves go top with derby win, Reading snatch victory at Leeds

Wolves moved two points clear at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win over local rivals Aston Villa on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side were the dominant force throughout at Molineux as Diogo Jota and Leo Bonatini got the goals to seal their eighth league victory this season.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are level on points with second-place Cardiff City after a 1-0 win over Ipswich Town.

Chris Basham's second-half header inflicted a third defeat in four on Mick McCarthy's side and put United on 24 points, just one goal behind Cardiff, who lost at Birmingham City on Friday.

WOLVES SPRINT CLEAR OF THE PACK

Nuno's side ran riot in a 4-0 win at Burton Albion before the international break and this was an equally commanding display.

They fired in 20 shots to Villa's seven and dictated the possession as they claimed both the bragging rights and the summit of the table.

It was not until early in the second half that they made their dominance count but it was worth the wait, with Jota blasting high into the net after being teed up by Ivan Cavaleiro.

Bonatini drilled home on the break with 19 minutes left to seal the win and pull clear of Cardiff and the Blades, while Villa were left to rue the end of their eight-match unbeaten league run.

All over at Molineux. Goals from Diogo Jota and @BonatiniOficial secure a strong 2-0 win over @AVFCOfficial. #WOLvAVL pic.twitter.com/z1y49pa17I — Wolves (@Wolves) October 14, 2017

PRESTON AND HULL SUFFER INJURY-TIME SET-BACKS

Preston North End surrendered a two-goal lead at Fulham as they missed the chance to close to within two points of the automatic promotion places.

Jordan Hugill and Tom Barkhuizen's deflected strike put them 2-0 up after 25 minutes at Craven Cottage, but an Oliver Norwood penalty and a 96th-minute leveller from Denis Odoi saw the home side snatch a point.

Nelson Oliveira also struck in second-half injury time, his header giving Norwich City a 1-1 draw with 10-man Hull City at Carrow Road, who had taken the lead through Nouha Dicko before David Meyler was sent off.

Meanwhile, Leeds United's promotion hopes also took something of a blow as they lost 1-0 at home to Reading, who ended a six-game run without a victory in all competitions thanks to an 85th-minute goal from Modou Barrow – who had a loan spell at Elland Road last term – and an injury-time penalty save from Vito Mannone.

Penalty hero @VitoMannone88 talks through his stoppage time save



Head to iFollow to watch in full! https://t.co/ABizzTO6Ml pic.twitter.com/XZ7gLbg2jY — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) October 14, 2017

BOLTON REMEMBER WHERE THE GOAL IS

Bolton Wanderers claimed their first league win of the season, with Sammy Ameobi and a Sam Hutchinson own goal giving them a 2-1 home victory over Sheffield Wednesday that also ended their eight-game wait for a league goal.

Fellow strugglers Sunderland battled to a 1-1 draw with QPR at the Stadium of Light thanks to an Aiden McGeady strike but are now only three points above Wanderers in the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough twice came from a goal down to force a 2-2 draw at Barnsley, with Britt Assombalonga firing home the fourth goal at Oakwell, but they were unable to find a third as they made it four games without a win.

Romaine Sawyers gave Brentford a 1-0 win over Millwall, who saw a penalty saved by Daniel Bentley in the final 10 minutes.