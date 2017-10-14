Burnley 1 West Ham 1: Late Wood goal salvages point against 10-man Hammers

Burnley stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games as a late Chris Wood header secured a 1-1 draw against 10-man West Ham at Turf Moor.

Michail Antonio had given the Hammers a first-half lead before Andy Carroll received a red card, after picking up two bookings in two minutes for almost identical offences.

Antonio missed two golden opportunities to extend his side's lead in the second half, while Clarets' substitute Johann Gudmundsson crashed a long-range shot against the post as the hosts pushed for an equaliser.

Just as it looked that Slaven Bilic's side would hold firm and record a first away win of the season, Wood rose highest to send a thumping header past Joe Hart with five minutes remaining.

Nick Pope, fresh from signing a three-year contract earlier in the week, got down well in the early stages to keep out Antonio's effort from just outside the penalty area.

His West Ham counterpart, Hart, was then called into action twice in quick succession to keep out Scott Arfield's low drive from distance and Wood's powerful header.

Hart was then the unlikely provider for Antonio's opener in the 19th minute. Ben Mee failed to clear the England goalkeeper's thumping clearance, allowing the former Nottingham Forest man to latch onto it, skip past Pope and stroke into an empty net.

It was then Carroll's turn to elbow his way into the headlines.

Just moments after earning a yellow card for a meaty aerial challenge on James Tarkowski, the 28-year-old inexplicably crashed into Mee – once again with his elbow – to receive the third red card of his career.

The Clarets, looking to take immediate advantage of their numerical superiority, believed they should have had a penalty when Wood was brought down by Hart as he latched onto Robbie Brady's incisive pass. Referee Stuart Attwell, though, deemed Hart to have sufficiently diverted the direction of the ball.

Antonio was inches away from getting his second just after the restart as he agonisingly failed to make contact with Manuel Lanzini's teasing cross, which flashed across the face of goal.

A sumptuous move involving Javier Hernandez, substitute Pedro Obiang and Lanzini then played in Antonio again, but his first-half composure deserted him and his shot was too close to Pope, who duly pawed away for a corner.

Substitute Gudmundsson came desperately close to an equaliser midway through the second period as his long-range effort crashed back off the post and fortuitously bounced off the sprawling Hart to safety.

Burnley continued to press and they got their reward in the 85th minute as former Leeds striker Wood bagged his third league goal of the season. The New Zealand international was perfectly placed to meet Gudmundsson's whipped cross and head past Hart for a share of the spoils.