Borja Baston: LaLiga has more quality than the Premier League

Former Swansea City striker Borja Baston says he is better suited to LaLiga as the quality is higher than in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old moved to the Liberty Stadium last August for a club-record fee of £15.5million but struggled badly in 2016-17, scoring just once in 20 appearances in all competitions.

He returned to Spain on a season-long loan deal with Malaga in July but has not yet managed to find the net during a tough start to the campaign for the Andalusian side.

However, Borja insists he is happy to be back in a league where there is not such a commitment to direct styles of play.

"It's very different football," he told Marca. "It's all more intense there, back and forth, and the game is based on the long ball.

"The physical factor is much more important than it is in Spain, where all teams know how to play the ball from the back.

"In LaLiga, there is more quality. It's easier for me to play here.

"I made a decision I thought was the right one at the time. Obviously, it didn't go as I'd hoped, I didn't have enough opportunities.

"But I don't regret it because you have to be consistent with the decisions you make in life."