You won´t like him when he´s angry - Mandzukic ready for Juve v Lazio

Mario Mandzukic is ready to feature for Juventus against Lazio on Saturday and head coach Massimiliano Allegri cautioned anyone against telling the forward otherwise.
Mandzukic sustained a knock to the ankle while away on international duty with Croatia but played through the pain in Monday's 2-0 win over Ukraine.
And Allegri insists the 31-year-old is bullish over his prospects of doing so again as the Serie A champions aim to return to winning ways, having been pegged back to a 2-2 draw at Atalanta last time out.
"No, don't tell Mandzukic that he's injured, that he's got a knock – if you do that he'll get angry," the head coach told a pre-match news conference, where he confirmed Sami Khedira was available and fellow midfielder Miralem Pjanic would not be risked before Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP.
"He's back and he's fine. I don't think it was anything too serious with Croatia. He can play – he trained really well."
@OfficialAllegri : "Mandzukic is fine, as is Khedira. Tomorrow Buffon will play." #JuveLazio pic.twitter.com/bUk68G4mM2— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 13, 2017
Mandzukic's form left Gonzalo Higuain on the bench briefly last month and Juventus' top scorer from last season was left out as his country, Argentina, dramatically sealed World Cup qualification.
The former Real Madrid and Napoli striker was on target in Juve's previous two matches and Allegri backed him to hit prime form with the campaign now in full swing.
"Higuain will have a good month, he's very motivated and in great condition," he said.
"He aims to play at the World Cup and in order to do so he must have a good season."
Juve suffered a last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Lazio in the Supercoppa Italiana in August in a performance that left Allegri deeply unhappy despite Paulo Dybala's brace launching a belated fightback.
The performance featured lapses that the ex-AC Milan boss believes are yet to be fully eliminated – as evidenced by Atalanta's second-half resurgence in Bergamo.
"Lazio will be a difficult game, but even beyond tomorrow we need to make a big leap to tackle the season in the best way and be competitive in March," Allegri explained.
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 11, 2017
preparations for #JuveLazio #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/7MMrHePjXl
"We need to get rid of those moments which happened after the 2-0 against Sassuolo [Juve eventually won 3-1], at 2-0 after half-time against Torino - when we conceded three free-kicks on the flank - and in Bergamo, when we stopped playing as well as defending.
"These are the moments of the game we need to improve, because otherwise we risk throwing points away during the season.
"The Supercoppa was a strange match, because it was decided on the counter-attacks. In the last half-hour the team did well, but at the same time I remember the Lazio goalkeeper had the ball and four turned their shoulders, so there was less attention.
"That will make the difference this year because of the teams we're up against."
Juventus sit two points behind Napoli at the summit ahead of a mouthwatering weekend in Serie A, with the leaders travelling to Roma on Saturday before the first Milan derby of the campaign on Sunday.
|Real Madrid are better – Simeone goads Barca ahead of Atletico clash
|You won´t like him when he´s angry - Mandzukic ready for Juve v Lazio
|Bosz rues Dortmund´s ´unbelievable´ defensive injuries
|Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto & Absalonsen strike late to stun hosts
|Kane wins Player of the Month award with six-goal haul
|Valcke denies allegations of receiving bribe from Al-Khelaifi
|Boateng wants video technology used to identify racism
|We´ll see what needs to be done - Mascherano unsure of Barca future
|Struggling Bournemouth counting the cost ahead of Tottenham trip
|Champions League and LaLiga records tumble - Zidane´s first 100 Madrid matches in Opta numbers
|Robben deserved to go out on a high - Van Bommel
|Manchester City streak seals manager of the month for Guardiola
|Can wants Liverpool aggression against Manchester United
|City stalemate cheers Hughes for Etihad assignment
|Mirabelli backs Montella in response to Conte-Milan rumours
|Liverpool v Man Utd is the Premier League´s stand-out game, claims Mata
|Newcastle complete permanent Merino deal
|Heynckes has a clear plan - Salihamidzic hails veteran impact at Bayern
|Liverpool need a Lukaku or Kane, Redknapp claims
|Lose to Manchester United and Klopp could be in trouble, warns Redknapp
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Griezmann, Messi and a remarkable shared shooting stat
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Can Simeone end his lousy record?
|Anfield trip like going to hell – Silvestre warns Man United
|´Easy target´ Hart deserves better, says Bilic
|Mascherano to retire from internationals after 2018 World Cup
|Sanchez like Messi, Beckham and Zidane – Wenger
|Basler back in management in German fifth tier
|Icardi seeks social media inspiration to name new puppy
|Roberto Carlos becomes grandfather at 44
|Shakespeare reveals interest in Sagna
|´Fair chance´ of Lemar leaving Monaco in 2018, Vasilyev concedes
|Mane injury ´bad news for everyone´, says Salah
|Carroll sets sights on England recall
|Heynckes return ´a positive surprise´, says Robben
|Paris Saint-Germain want to help Neymar win Ballon d´Or, Emery says
|beIN ´refutes all allegations´ amid Swiss investigation
|Lewandowski urges Bayern to respond under Heynckes
|More players should speak their mind like Pique, says Filipe Luis
|He could win LaLiga for a mediocre team - Filipe Luis in awe of Messi
|Inter winger Candreva wary of wounded Milan
|Strachan leaves Scotland post after missing out on World Cup
|Pochettino has ´a certain weakness for Zidane´
|Criminal proceedings opened against Valcke and Al-Khelaifi
|Emery expects Thiago Silva, Verratti and Kurzawa back within a week
|Patriots owner Kraft ´still intrigued´ by prospect of buying a Premier League club
|Pochettino claims Tottenham cannot compete with Manchester clubs in transfer market
|Nagelsmann brushes off rumours of Bayern contact as ´comical´
|Sion president gets 14-month ban for assaulting TV pundit
|Wilshere doesn´t have to leave Arsenal for a World Cup spot - Wenger
|RB Leipzig almost signed Mbappe, claims Rangnick
|Aboubakar signs four-year Porto deal with €50m buy-out clause
|Mariano Diaz uncertain over Real Madrid return
|West Brom boss Pulis dismisses Wales links
|Mbappe is more professional than Messi - Giuly
|Neymar a big loss, but Barca will survive - Figo
|Sanchez and Ozil could leave in January, admits Wenger
|Arsenal´s defensive woes mount with Mustafi out for up to six weeks
|Settled Ronaldo will stabilise Real Madrid, says Figo
|Milinkovic-Savic content at Lazio despite exit talk
|Iniesta has not discussed game-time management with Valverde
|We put Jesus on a cross, now everyone worships him - Milicevic defends under-fire Postecoglou
|Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters
|Cahill: Postecoglou´s Socceroos legacy will last forever
|Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1: Hosts rally to keep play-off hopes alive
|Dalglish expects Mourinho and Man United to sit back at Anfield
|Former Inter and Brazil star Adriano set for return to football
|Arsenal would win title if Wenger had Redknapp´s tactical nous - Merson
|Ancelotti shouldn´t be a scapegoat, Muller says
|Aguero accepts prospect of Man City signing Messi is ´complicated´
|A warrior never surrenders - Vidal not turning his back on Chile
|Kaka to leave Orlando City in December
|Manchester United great Scholes interviewed for Oldham job
|Chambers agrees Arsenal extension until 2021
|Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
|Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
|Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
|Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
|Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
|Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
|Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
|Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
|It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
|Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
|Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
|Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
|Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
|Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
|Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
|Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
|Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
|Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
|We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
|Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
|Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
|Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
|Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
|Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
|Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
|Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia