We´ll see what needs to be done - Mascherano unsure of Barca future

Javier Mascherano says he will make a decision on his Barcelona future at the end of this season after falling out of favour at Camp Nou.

The Argentina international is under contract until 2019 but could be set for a rethink as he competes with Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique for game time.

Mascherano says he has yet to discuss the situation with the club, but acknowledges a decision must be made.

"I have my contract to honour with the club but, obviously, once the season is over, we'll see what needs to be done," he told TyC Sports. "I haven't spoken to anyone about it yet.

"At Barcelona, they've always said that they're happy with me and I have time to think about it.

200 - Javier Mascherano is the 4th Non-Spanish player to reach 200 apps for Barcelona in La Liga (Messi 389, Alves 247, Cocu 205). Boss. pic.twitter.com/Ae7BBLIleT — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 1, 2017

"It's clear that I'm playing less for my club because we have two centre-backs who are better. I am trying to battle to win my place - or at least be ready when I am called on.

"When you have better players ahead of you in the pecking order, you accept it and try to turn the situation around - that's all you can do. I'm not the kind of person to get annoyed about it."

Mascherano has made more than 300 appearances for Barca in all competitions since joining the club from Liverpool in 2010.