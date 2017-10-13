Klopp never doubted ´world class´ Lukaku

Jurgen Klopp believes Romelu Lukaku has matured at Manchester United, although he never doubted his "world class" ability.
Lukaku joined United for a reported £75million ahead of the Premier League season and has made a stunning start to life at Old Trafford, scoring 11 goals in 10 games in all competitions.
Klopp's Liverpool welcome Lukaku and United to Anfield on Saturday and the Reds boss hailed the forward's development since making his big move.
"He has matured, of course," Klopp told a pre-match news conference. "He's still a young player. I don't think there was any doubt at any point of his career that he would be a world-class striker - and he was already a world-class striker at Everton.
"Now, being around these other fantastic players at Man United helps him and he has helped the team so far a lot.
Klopp on Lukaku: "I don't think there was any doubt at any point in his career that he would be a world-class striker." pic.twitter.com/aAF1YtvWkP— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 13, 2017
"They have been real goal-getter goals. It was: first try? No. Second try? There. And then do it again. It was not always fantastic play, it was fighting for goals.
"He clearly enjoys life in this team a lot. He has all the confidence you need as a striker and I'm sure he's improved since he joined Manchester."
Klopp will be reunited with Henrikh Mkhitaryan - a player of his at Borussia Dortmund - on Saturday and he had praise for the United man, even if he feels he may lack the edge to become an elite star.
"He is a fantastic player, he was always a fantastic player," Klopp said. "We played against him at Shakhtar Donetsk. Wow. He had the perfect attitude.
"But he had the perfect mentality, too. He knew what he wanted to do in each moment of his life. He was the perfect boy, son-in-law, whatever.
"Sometimes, in football, you need to have something a little bit different. We all know some of the best players in the world have a few little issues and that's absolutely okay - they're all human beings."
|He´s the best, it´s obvious - Simeone salutes Messi´s Argentina heroics
|Antonio Valencia stunner gets Premier League Goal of the Month award
|Barcelona will not rest Lionel Messi, says Valverde
|Sevilla coach Berizzo not interested in vacant Chile job
|Di Francesco refuses to put pressure on Schick with fitness update
|Klopp never doubted ´world class´ Lukaku
|Werner in RB Leipzig squad for Borussia Dortmund trip
|Bruce Arena resigns after USA´s World Cup failure
|Mackay appointed interim Scotland manager
|Conte plays down Italy talk and insists he´s happy at Chelsea
|Playing at Anfield is beautiful - Mourinho´s men not afraid of Liverpool hostility
|Musonda must focus on the pitch, not social media - Conte
|Aguero in contention for Manchester City v Stoke
|Liverpool would struggle to replace me - Klopp
|Kante could miss up to four weeks, Conte laments ´big loss´
|Liverpool can play without injured star Mane, says Klopp
|I never called Barca the Messi team - Pochettino slams Guardiola´s Kane comments
|Klopp plays down Mourinho rivalry ahead of ´special´ Manchester United clash
|I´ll replace Low when I´m 80, jokes Heynckes
|Real Madrid right to keep injury plagued Bale, says Zidane
|Real Madrid are better – Simeone goads Barca ahead of Atletico clash
|You won´t like him when he´s angry - Mandzukic ready for Juve v Lazio
|Bosz rues Dortmund´s ´unbelievable´ defensive injuries
|Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto & Absalonsen strike late to stun hosts
|Kane wins Player of the Month award with six-goal haul
|Valcke denies allegations of receiving bribe from Al-Khelaifi
|Boateng wants video technology used to identify racism
|We´ll see what needs to be done - Mascherano unsure of Barca future
|Struggling Bournemouth counting the cost ahead of Tottenham trip
|Champions League and LaLiga records tumble - Zidane´s first 100 Madrid matches in Opta numbers
|Robben deserved to go out on a high - Van Bommel
|Manchester City streak seals manager of the month for Guardiola
|Can wants Liverpool aggression against Manchester United
|City stalemate cheers Hughes for Etihad assignment
|Mirabelli backs Montella in response to Conte-Milan rumours
|Liverpool v Man Utd is the Premier League´s stand-out game, claims Mata
|Newcastle complete permanent Merino deal
|Heynckes has a clear plan - Salihamidzic hails veteran impact at Bayern
|Liverpool need a Lukaku or Kane, Redknapp claims
|Lose to Manchester United and Klopp could be in trouble, warns Redknapp
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Griezmann, Messi and a remarkable shared shooting stat
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Can Simeone end his lousy record?
|Anfield trip like going to hell – Silvestre warns Man United
|´Easy target´ Hart deserves better, says Bilic
|Mascherano to retire from internationals after 2018 World Cup
|Sanchez like Messi, Beckham and Zidane – Wenger
|Basler back in management in German fifth tier
|Icardi seeks social media inspiration to name new puppy
|Roberto Carlos becomes grandfather at 44
|Shakespeare reveals interest in Sagna
|´Fair chance´ of Lemar leaving Monaco in 2018, Vasilyev concedes
|Mane injury ´bad news for everyone´, says Salah
|Carroll sets sights on England recall
|Heynckes return ´a positive surprise´, says Robben
|Paris Saint-Germain want to help Neymar win Ballon d´Or, Emery says
|beIN ´refutes all allegations´ amid Swiss investigation
|Lewandowski urges Bayern to respond under Heynckes
|More players should speak their mind like Pique, says Filipe Luis
|He could win LaLiga for a mediocre team - Filipe Luis in awe of Messi
|Inter winger Candreva wary of wounded Milan
|Strachan leaves Scotland post after missing out on World Cup
|Pochettino has ´a certain weakness for Zidane´
|Criminal proceedings opened against Valcke and Al-Khelaifi
|Emery expects Thiago Silva, Verratti and Kurzawa back within a week
|Patriots owner Kraft ´still intrigued´ by prospect of buying a Premier League club
|Pochettino claims Tottenham cannot compete with Manchester clubs in transfer market
|Nagelsmann brushes off rumours of Bayern contact as ´comical´
|Sion president gets 14-month ban for assaulting TV pundit
|Wilshere doesn´t have to leave Arsenal for a World Cup spot - Wenger
|RB Leipzig almost signed Mbappe, claims Rangnick
|Aboubakar signs four-year Porto deal with €50m buy-out clause
|Mariano Diaz uncertain over Real Madrid return
|West Brom boss Pulis dismisses Wales links
|Mbappe is more professional than Messi - Giuly
|Neymar a big loss, but Barca will survive - Figo
|Sanchez and Ozil could leave in January, admits Wenger
|Arsenal´s defensive woes mount with Mustafi out for up to six weeks
|Settled Ronaldo will stabilise Real Madrid, says Figo
|Milinkovic-Savic content at Lazio despite exit talk
|Iniesta has not discussed game-time management with Valverde
|We put Jesus on a cross, now everyone worships him - Milicevic defends under-fire Postecoglou
|Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters
|Cahill: Postecoglou´s Socceroos legacy will last forever
|Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1: Hosts rally to keep play-off hopes alive
|Dalglish expects Mourinho and Man United to sit back at Anfield
|Former Inter and Brazil star Adriano set for return to football
|Arsenal would win title if Wenger had Redknapp´s tactical nous - Merson
|Ancelotti shouldn´t be a scapegoat, Muller says
|Aguero accepts prospect of Man City signing Messi is ´complicated´
|A warrior never surrenders - Vidal not turning his back on Chile
|Kaka to leave Orlando City in December
|Manchester United great Scholes interviewed for Oldham job
|Chambers agrees Arsenal extension until 2021
|Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
|Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
|Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
|Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
|Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
|Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
|Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
|Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
|It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
|Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
|Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
|Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
|Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
|Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
|Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
|Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
|Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
|Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
|We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
|Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
|Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
|Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
|Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
|Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
|Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
|Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia