Dramatic late goals from Ryan Kitto and Johan Absalonsen ensured Adelaide United came from behind to win 2-1 at Brisbane Roar in spectacular circumstances on Friday.
Roar had seemingly done enough to claim their first A-League victory of the season after Massimo Maccarone – making his home debut after a close-season arrival from Empoli – gave them an early lead, but United stunned their hosts with a quick-fire double to seal an unlikely triumph.
It did not take Brisbane long to get off the mark with their first goal of the campaign, as Maccarone pulled off to the back post and buried Corey Brown's sumptuous left-wing cross after eight minutes.
Adelaide almost got themselves a fortuitous equaliser just before the break, but Michael Theo pounced on the ball just in time after George Blackwood met a delivery and saw his effort deflected towards goal.
Chances came thick and fast at the start of the second period – Nicholas D'Agostino wasting two openings for Roar, before United's Blackwood struck the post.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS! #AUFC #ForeverUnited pic.twitter.com/yfeu60cFbU— Adelaide United FC (@AdelaideUnited) October 13, 2017
With time running out the visitors piled on the pressure and it paid off.
Kitto brought them level as he beat Theo after squeezing through a couple of defenders in the 88th minute, before Absalonsen blasted a sensatiobnal effort in off the crossbar from a tight angle to snatch a thrilling win.
STATS | @AdelaideUnited had the advantage in all of the key @HarveyNormanAU match stats. Full stats here: https://t.co/KStyZyjCb7 #ALeague pic.twitter.com/sP3zZpazub— Hyundai A-League (@ALeague) October 13, 2017
|Real Madrid are better – Simeone goads Barca ahead of Atletico clash
|You won´t like him when he´s angry - Mandzukic ready for Juve v Lazio
|Bosz rues Dortmund´s ´unbelievable´ defensive injuries
|Brisbane Roar 1 Adelaide United 2: Kitto & Absalonsen strike late to stun hosts
|Kane wins Player of the Month award with six-goal haul
|Valcke denies allegations of receiving bribe from Al-Khelaifi
|Boateng wants video technology used to identify racism
|We´ll see what needs to be done - Mascherano unsure of Barca future
|Struggling Bournemouth counting the cost ahead of Tottenham trip
|Champions League and LaLiga records tumble - Zidane´s first 100 Madrid matches in Opta numbers
|Robben deserved to go out on a high - Van Bommel
|Manchester City streak seals manager of the month for Guardiola
|Can wants Liverpool aggression against Manchester United
|City stalemate cheers Hughes for Etihad assignment
|Mirabelli backs Montella in response to Conte-Milan rumours
|Liverpool v Man Utd is the Premier League´s stand-out game, claims Mata
|Newcastle complete permanent Merino deal
|Heynckes has a clear plan - Salihamidzic hails veteran impact at Bayern
|Liverpool need a Lukaku or Kane, Redknapp claims
|Lose to Manchester United and Klopp could be in trouble, warns Redknapp
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Griezmann, Messi and a remarkable shared shooting stat
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Can Simeone end his lousy record?
|Anfield trip like going to hell – Silvestre warns Man United
|´Easy target´ Hart deserves better, says Bilic
|Mascherano to retire from internationals after 2018 World Cup
|Sanchez like Messi, Beckham and Zidane – Wenger
|Basler back in management in German fifth tier
|Icardi seeks social media inspiration to name new puppy
|Roberto Carlos becomes grandfather at 44
|Shakespeare reveals interest in Sagna
|´Fair chance´ of Lemar leaving Monaco in 2018, Vasilyev concedes
|Mane injury ´bad news for everyone´, says Salah
|Carroll sets sights on England recall
|Heynckes return ´a positive surprise´, says Robben
|Paris Saint-Germain want to help Neymar win Ballon d´Or, Emery says
|beIN ´refutes all allegations´ amid Swiss investigation
|Lewandowski urges Bayern to respond under Heynckes
|More players should speak their mind like Pique, says Filipe Luis
|He could win LaLiga for a mediocre team - Filipe Luis in awe of Messi
|Inter winger Candreva wary of wounded Milan
|Strachan leaves Scotland post after missing out on World Cup
|Pochettino has ´a certain weakness for Zidane´
|Criminal proceedings opened against Valcke and Al-Khelaifi
|Emery expects Thiago Silva, Verratti and Kurzawa back within a week
|Patriots owner Kraft ´still intrigued´ by prospect of buying a Premier League club
|Pochettino claims Tottenham cannot compete with Manchester clubs in transfer market
|Nagelsmann brushes off rumours of Bayern contact as ´comical´
|Sion president gets 14-month ban for assaulting TV pundit
|Wilshere doesn´t have to leave Arsenal for a World Cup spot - Wenger
|RB Leipzig almost signed Mbappe, claims Rangnick
|Aboubakar signs four-year Porto deal with €50m buy-out clause
|Mariano Diaz uncertain over Real Madrid return
|West Brom boss Pulis dismisses Wales links
|Mbappe is more professional than Messi - Giuly
|Neymar a big loss, but Barca will survive - Figo
|Sanchez and Ozil could leave in January, admits Wenger
|Arsenal´s defensive woes mount with Mustafi out for up to six weeks
|Settled Ronaldo will stabilise Real Madrid, says Figo
|Milinkovic-Savic content at Lazio despite exit talk
|Iniesta has not discussed game-time management with Valverde
|We put Jesus on a cross, now everyone worships him - Milicevic defends under-fire Postecoglou
|Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters
|Cahill: Postecoglou´s Socceroos legacy will last forever
|Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1: Hosts rally to keep play-off hopes alive
|Dalglish expects Mourinho and Man United to sit back at Anfield
|Former Inter and Brazil star Adriano set for return to football
|Arsenal would win title if Wenger had Redknapp´s tactical nous - Merson
|Ancelotti shouldn´t be a scapegoat, Muller says
|Aguero accepts prospect of Man City signing Messi is ´complicated´
|A warrior never surrenders - Vidal not turning his back on Chile
|Kaka to leave Orlando City in December
|Manchester United great Scholes interviewed for Oldham job
|Chambers agrees Arsenal extension until 2021
|Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
|Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
|Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
|Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
|Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
|Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
|Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
|Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
|It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
|Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
|Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
|Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
|Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
|Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
|Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
|Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
|Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
|Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
|We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
|Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
|Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
|Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
|Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
|Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
|Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
|Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia