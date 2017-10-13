Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Griezmann, Messi and a remarkable shared shooting stat

Atletico Madrid's match with Barcelona on Saturday pits two of LaLiga's finest forwards against each other at the Wanda Metropolitano for the first time.
Antoine Griezmann has enjoyed life at Atletico's new home this season but he will be up against it to stop Lionel Messi stealing the limelight when the leaders visit for their toughest domestic match of 2017-18 to date.
Messi is in spectacular form: he has scored 14 times in 11 games in all competitions for his club and he dragged Argentina into the World Cup this week with a hat-trick in their decisive game against Ecuador.
Griezmann has only managed three goals this term but they have all come in his last four appearances, since he returned from suspension on September 16.
Barca and Messi undoubtedly have the edge in a head-to-head battle but there are some striking similarities in his and Griezmann's past performances when these teams meet.
Using Opta data, we take a look at their records...
We’re concentrated and we’re ready. #AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/8wWffUINSL— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 11, 2017
GRIEZMANN: BETTER BEFORE ATLETICO
It is fair to say Barca are not Griezmann's favourite opponents. On the 22 occasions he has faced them in senior football, he has only been on the winning side four times.
Interestingly, the France star had a better record with Real Sociedad before he joined Atletico in 2014.
The 26-year-old managed three goals and two assists in 10 appearances for the Basque club, winning three of those games and drawing another.
Although he has become one of the world's best players since moving to the capital, good fortune in this fixture has not followed: he has three goals and one assist in 12 Atleti games against Barca, only one of which has ended in victory.
The active Atletico player with the best league record against the Catalans is Fernando Torres. The experienced striker has scored eight goals against them – the same as Cristiano Ronaldo.
MESSI: ON THE BRINK OF HISTORY
By contrast, Atleti are something of a favourite opponent for Messi, despite their reputation as a troublesome team.
The Argentina captain has scored 27 goals and registered four assists in 34 games with Diego Simeone's side in all competitions, winning 21 times and losing just six.
He has netted 22 times in LaLiga against Atleti and two goals on Saturday will see them replace Sevilla as the team against whom Messi has scored the most in Spain's top flight.
There is a good chance he will achieve this feat, too, if recent history is anything to go by: he has scored in five of the last six games against Atleti, including a late winner in their last meeting at the Vicente Calderon in February.
HOW DO THEY COMPARE?
In the 12 meetings between these sides since Griezmann joined, Messi has certainly had the upper hand.
He has scored seven goals to Griezmann's three, created more chances (18 compared to 13), and has a vastly superior dribble success rate of 68 per cent compared to 12 per cent.
His involvement in general play is also, unsurprisingly, more marked. Messi has completed 574 passes, with an accuracy of 82 per cent; Griezmann has managed only 297, with a 74 per cent success rate.
A much more interesting fact is their markedly similar level of a cutting-edge in front of goal. Although Messi has scored more, he has done so from more attempts, and therefore has a shot conversion rate of 12.5 per cent – exactly the same as Griezmann's.
What's more, their average shooting accuracy across the 12 games is also identical, at 57.14 per cent. In other words, give either player half a chance and you should expect the net to bulge.
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Griezmann, Messi and a remarkable shared shooting stat
|Atletico Madrid v Barcelona: Can Simeone end his lousy record?
|Anfield trip like going to hell – Silvestre warns Man United
|´Easy target´ Hart deserves better, says Bilic
|Mascherano to retire from internationals after 2018 World Cup
|Sanchez like Messi, Beckham and Zidane – Wenger
|Basler back in management in German fifth tier
|Icardi seeks social media inspiration to name new puppy
|Roberto Carlos becomes grandfather at 44
|Shakespeare reveals interest in Sagna
|´Fair chance´ of Lemar leaving Monaco in 2018, Vasilyev concedes
|Mane injury ´bad news for everyone´, says Salah
|Carroll sets sights on England recall
|Heynckes return ´a positive surprise´, says Robben
|Paris Saint-Germain want to help Neymar win Ballon d´Or, Emery says
|beIN ´refutes all allegations´ amid Swiss investigation
|Lewandowski urges Bayern to respond under Heynckes
|More players should speak their mind like Pique, says Filipe Luis
|He could win LaLiga for a mediocre team - Filipe Luis in awe of Messi
|Inter winger Candreva wary of wounded Milan
|Strachan leaves Scotland post after missing out on World Cup
|Pochettino has ´a certain weakness for Zidane´
|Criminal proceedings opened against Valcke and Al-Khelaifi
|Emery expects Thiago Silva, Verratti and Kurzawa back within a week
|Patriots owner Kraft ´still intrigued´ by prospect of buying a Premier League club
|Pochettino claims Tottenham cannot compete with Manchester clubs in transfer market
|Nagelsmann brushes off rumours of Bayern contact as ´comical´
|Sion president gets 14-month ban for assaulting TV pundit
|Wilshere doesn´t have to leave Arsenal for a World Cup spot - Wenger
|RB Leipzig almost signed Mbappe, claims Rangnick
|Aboubakar signs four-year Porto deal with €50m buy-out clause
|Mariano Diaz uncertain over Real Madrid return
|West Brom boss Pulis dismisses Wales links
|Mbappe is more professional than Messi - Giuly
|Neymar a big loss, but Barca will survive - Figo
|Sanchez and Ozil could leave in January, admits Wenger
|Arsenal´s defensive woes mount with Mustafi out for up to six weeks
|Settled Ronaldo will stabilise Real Madrid, says Figo
|Milinkovic-Savic content at Lazio despite exit talk
|Iniesta has not discussed game-time management with Valverde
|We put Jesus on a cross, now everyone worships him - Milicevic defends under-fire Postecoglou
|Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters
|Cahill: Postecoglou´s Socceroos legacy will last forever
|Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1: Hosts rally to keep play-off hopes alive
|Dalglish expects Mourinho and Man United to sit back at Anfield
|Former Inter and Brazil star Adriano set for return to football
|Arsenal would win title if Wenger had Redknapp´s tactical nous - Merson
|Ancelotti shouldn´t be a scapegoat, Muller says
|Aguero accepts prospect of Man City signing Messi is ´complicated´
|A warrior never surrenders - Vidal not turning his back on Chile
|Kaka to leave Orlando City in December
|Manchester United great Scholes interviewed for Oldham job
|Chambers agrees Arsenal extension until 2021
|Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
|Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
|Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
|Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
|Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
|Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
|Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
|Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
|It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
|Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
|Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
|Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
|Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
|Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
|Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
|Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
|Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
|Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
|We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
|Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
|Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
|Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
|Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
|Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
|Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
|Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia