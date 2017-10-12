Article

Sion president gets 14-month ban for assaulting TV pundit

12 October 2017 13:49

The president of Swiss Super League side Sion has been banned for 14 months and fined approximately €87,000 after assaulting a TV pundit on the touchline.

Christian Constantin confronted Rolf Fringer, the former Switzerland head coach now working for Teleclub, during a league match with Lugano on September 21.

He is alleged to have struck Fringer in the face during Sion's 2-1 victory before video footage shows him attempting to slap the 60-year-old after he stumbled over backwards.

It is also claimed Constantin, who was later quoted as saying "it's not nice when you have a go at someone, but I cannot regret it" kicked Fringer while he was on the ground.

The Swiss Football Assocation (SFV) has issued a fine of 100,000CHF and banned Constantin from entering any part of a stadium on a matchday involving teams from the top two Swiss leagues, the Swiss Cup and the men's national team.

"In its ruling, the Disciplinary Committee emphasises that a club president is increasingly obliged to play an exemplary role when it comes to fair play and respect," the SFA said in a statement.

"In this case, Christian Constantin has grossly violated this duty and thus discredited the values of football.

"In its judgement, the DK also notes the fact that similar disciplinary proceedings against Christian Constantin have been carried out in the past."

Constantin is not allowed to enter the stadium, the pitch, the dressing rooms, technical areas and mixed zone, and cannot sit in the stands during matches. He can appeal against the decision.

A separate investigation into the conduct of his son Barthelemy, Sion's sporting director, is ongoing.

