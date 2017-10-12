Related

Article

Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters

12 October 2017 09:00

Premier League football looks set to return with a bang after the international break, as Liverpool host Manchester United in the latest instalment of arguably England's fiercest rivalry in Saturday's early kick-off.

United have been electric so far this season, getting off to a flying start which has seen them average three goals per game and collect 19 points from seven matches - it is no surprise they are joint-top with Manchester City.

After the disappointment which came with last season's sixth-placed finish in the league, Jose Mourinho appears to have United on course for a first title challenge since Alex Ferguson hung up his hairdryer in 2013.

By contrast, Liverpool have been erratic. Jurgen Klopp's men often look vibrant going forward, but they have the same old problems defensively, with only Crystal Palace (17) and West Ham United (13) conceding more goals than the Reds (12). 

Nevertheless, Liverpool - even without the crocked Sadio Mane - arguably represent United's first real test of the Premier League season and will be eager to bring their rivals down a notch, hopefully resulting in another classic Premier League encounter at Anfield, much like the following examples...

January 1994 - Liverpool 3-3 Manchester United

Few meetings between these two rivals have been quite as action-packed as their incredible 3-3 draw in January 1994.

United were cruising within 24 minutes, as they went 3-0 up through Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin, seemingly highlighting the gulf between the two teams at the time.

But Liverpool battled back, with the off-form Nigel Clough – then one of their most expensive signings at £2.3million – silencing some of his critics with a well-taken brace before the break.

Neil Ruddock then blasted home Liverpool's third 11 minutes from time with a bullet header to send Anfield wild.

 

September 1999 - Liverpool 2-3 Manchester United

Scoring one own-goal is rare enough; scoring two of them in one match is almost unheard of. But that is what Reds legend Jamie Carragher managed in September 1999.

Carragher put United ahead early on with his first, glancing a Ryan Giggs cross past Sander Westerveld, before Andy Cole doubled their lead.

Sami Hyypia pulled one back, but again Carragher was left red-faced, as Rigobert Song's clearance crashed against him and beat Westerveld.

Patrik Berger made United nervous 23 minutes from time, but Carragher's bad luck had already doomed Liverpool.

 

September 2008 - Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United

For much of the first decade of this century, Liverpool's record at home to United was poor. That was until they ended something of an Anfield hoodoo in September 2008.

Carlos Tevez's early opener had seemingly set the tone, but Wes Brown's own-goal just before the half-hour mark gave the hosts hope.

And Ryan Babel – remembered for little else during his time at Liverpool – struck a late winner to complete Liverpool's comeback.

Nemanja Vidic was then sent off for a second booking and Liverpool picked up their first home win over Ferguson's men for seven years.

 

March 2011 - Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

Liverpool's 3-1 win over United at Anfield in March 2011 will probably go down as Dirk Kuyt's most memorable outing during his time at the club, for obvious reasons.

Luis Suarez was arguably the star of the show, with United unable to contain the Uruguayan, but Kuyt took the headlines with a hat-trick of simple finishes.

The result mattered little in the grand scheme of the season, as United went on to claim the title, but Kuyt did at least succeed in becoming the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in this fixture since Peter Beardsley in 1990.

 

March 2015 - Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United

Having previously revealed his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, all eyes were on Steven Gerrard as he prepared for his final battle with United.

Liverpool were already 1-0 down when Gerrard came on at half-time, but a moment of madness from the captain ended his match after just 38 seconds, as he stamped on Ander Herrera and was shown a straight red card.

Daniel Sturridge's goal proved a mere consolation after Juan Mata's second of the game, with United running out 2-1 winners.

Sponsored links

Thursday 12 October

09:10 Iniesta has not discussed game-time management with Valverde
09:03 We put Jesus on a cross, now everyone worships him - Milicevic defends under-fire Postecoglou
09:00 Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters
05:34 Cahill: Postecoglou´s Socceroos legacy will last forever
05:28 Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1: Hosts rally to keep play-off hopes alive
03:33 Dalglish expects Mourinho and Man United to sit back at Anfield
02:47 Former Inter and Brazil star Adriano set for return to football
02:06 Arsenal would win title if Wenger had Redknapp´s tactical nous - Merson
00:22 Ancelotti shouldn´t be a scapegoat, Muller says

Wednesday 11 October

22:57 Aguero accepts prospect of Man City signing Messi is ´complicated´
21:55 A warrior never surrenders - Vidal not turning his back on Chile
20:41 Kaka to leave Orlando City in December
19:56 Manchester United great Scholes interviewed for Oldham job
19:45 Chambers agrees Arsenal extension until 2021
19:13 Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
18:56 Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
18:17 Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
17:56 Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
17:39 Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
17:26 Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
17:03 Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
16:54 Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
15:38 It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
14:40 Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
13:50 Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
12:39 Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
11:43 Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
11:10 Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
09:21 Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
08:04 Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
07:50 Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
06:54 Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
06:21 We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
06:19 Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
05:53 Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
05:53 Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
05:50 Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
05:27 Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
04:44 Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
04:43 Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
04:21 Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
04:09 Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
03:55 BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
03:37 Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
03:29 Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
03:28 Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
03:24 BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
01:22 Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
00:42 Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
00:36 He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
00:22 Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
00:09 Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
00:03 Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia

Tuesday 10 October

23:35 France, Portugal qualify for World Cup as Netherlands miss out on Russia 2018
23:05 Figo hopeful as Portugal book World Cup berth
23:01 Robben retires from Netherlands duty after World Cup qualification failure
22:50 Belgium 4 Cyprus 0: Hazard brothers on target as Vertonghen breaks record
22:40 France 2 Belarus 1: Griezmann and Giroud secure top spot
22:39 Portugal 2 Switzerland 0: European champions overhaul Swiss to reach Russia
22:36 Netherlands 2 Sweden 0: Robben-inspired win not enough to prevent World Cup failure
20:37 Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return
20:02 Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay
19:45 Pressure to attack will be Mourinho´s downfall at Anfield, claims Barnes
18:59 Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane´s six-week absence examined
18:39 Amor takes role on Barcelona board
17:58 South Korea 1 Morocco 3: Tannane double seals comfortable win
17:36 Buffon hails ´extraordinary´ Donnarumma
17:17 Aguero back in Manchester City training after car crash
17:06 Liverpool´s Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury
15:56 Postecoglou hails Australia hero Cahill as ´a unique, extraordinary individual´
15:36 Manchester United not right for Ozil, says Riedle
14:48 Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant
14:42 Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
14:40 Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
14:11 Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
13:40 Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
12:36 Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
12:04 Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
10:56 Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
10:40 It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
09:56 Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
09:02 Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
05:18 Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
03:29 Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
02:11 Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
02:08 He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
01:51 Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
01:09 Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
00:40 We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
00:17 Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
00:07 Coleman to take time before considering Wales future

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 7 +20 19
2 Manchester United 7 +19 19
3 Tottenham Hotspur 7 +9 14
4 Chelsea 7 +6 13
5 Arsenal 7 +3 13
6 Burnley 7 +2 12
7 Liverpool 7 +1 12
8 Watford 7 -1 12
9 Newcastle United 7 +1 10
10 West Bromwich … 7 -2 9
11 Huddersfield Town 7 -2 9
12 Southampton 7 -2 8
13 Stoke City 7 -4 8
14 Brighton & Hov… 7 -4 7
15 West Ham United 7 -6 7
16 Everton 7 -8 7
17 Leicester City 7 -3 5
18 Swansea City 7 -5 5
19 AFC Bournemouth 7 -7 4
20 Crystal Palace 7 -17 0

Facebook