Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters

Premier League football looks set to return with a bang after the international break, as Liverpool host Manchester United in the latest instalment of arguably England's fiercest rivalry in Saturday's early kick-off.
United have been electric so far this season, getting off to a flying start which has seen them average three goals per game and collect 19 points from seven matches - it is no surprise they are joint-top with Manchester City.
After the disappointment which came with last season's sixth-placed finish in the league, Jose Mourinho appears to have United on course for a first title challenge since Alex Ferguson hung up his hairdryer in 2013.
By contrast, Liverpool have been erratic. Jurgen Klopp's men often look vibrant going forward, but they have the same old problems defensively, with only Crystal Palace (17) and West Ham United (13) conceding more goals than the Reds (12).
Nevertheless, Liverpool - even without the crocked Sadio Mane - arguably represent United's first real test of the Premier League season and will be eager to bring their rivals down a notch, hopefully resulting in another classic Premier League encounter at Anfield, much like the following examples...
.@JuanMata8 with some #MondayMotivation ahead of Saturday's game... #Juanfield pic.twitter.com/lTpC0r7OTm— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 9, 2017
January 1994 - Liverpool 3-3 Manchester United
Few meetings between these two rivals have been quite as action-packed as their incredible 3-3 draw in January 1994.
United were cruising within 24 minutes, as they went 3-0 up through Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin, seemingly highlighting the gulf between the two teams at the time.
But Liverpool battled back, with the off-form Nigel Clough – then one of their most expensive signings at £2.3million – silencing some of his critics with a well-taken brace before the break.
Neil Ruddock then blasted home Liverpool's third 11 minutes from time with a bullet header to send Anfield wild.
September 1999 - Liverpool 2-3 Manchester United
Scoring one own-goal is rare enough; scoring two of them in one match is almost unheard of. But that is what Reds legend Jamie Carragher managed in September 1999.
Carragher put United ahead early on with his first, glancing a Ryan Giggs cross past Sander Westerveld, before Andy Cole doubled their lead.
Sami Hyypia pulled one back, but again Carragher was left red-faced, as Rigobert Song's clearance crashed against him and beat Westerveld.
Patrik Berger made United nervous 23 minutes from time, but Carragher's bad luck had already doomed Liverpool.
September 2008 - Liverpool 2-1 Manchester United
For much of the first decade of this century, Liverpool's record at home to United was poor. That was until they ended something of an Anfield hoodoo in September 2008.
Carlos Tevez's early opener had seemingly set the tone, but Wes Brown's own-goal just before the half-hour mark gave the hosts hope.
And Ryan Babel – remembered for little else during his time at Liverpool – struck a late winner to complete Liverpool's comeback.
Nemanja Vidic was then sent off for a second booking and Liverpool picked up their first home win over Ferguson's men for seven years.
March 2011 - Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United
Liverpool's 3-1 win over United at Anfield in March 2011 will probably go down as Dirk Kuyt's most memorable outing during his time at the club, for obvious reasons.
Luis Suarez was arguably the star of the show, with United unable to contain the Uruguayan, but Kuyt took the headlines with a hat-trick of simple finishes.
The result mattered little in the grand scheme of the season, as United went on to claim the title, but Kuyt did at least succeed in becoming the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in this fixture since Peter Beardsley in 1990.
March 2015 - Liverpool 1-2 Manchester United
Having previously revealed his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, all eyes were on Steven Gerrard as he prepared for his final battle with United.
Liverpool were already 1-0 down when Gerrard came on at half-time, but a moment of madness from the captain ended his match after just 38 seconds, as he stamped on Ander Herrera and was shown a straight red card.
Daniel Sturridge's goal proved a mere consolation after Juan Mata's second of the game, with United running out 2-1 winners.
|Iniesta has not discussed game-time management with Valverde
|We put Jesus on a cross, now everyone worships him - Milicevic defends under-fire Postecoglou
|Liverpool v Man United: Calamitous Carragher to clinical Kuyt - Memorable Anfield encounters
|Cahill: Postecoglou´s Socceroos legacy will last forever
|Houston Dynamo 2 Sporting Kansas City 1: Hosts rally to keep play-off hopes alive
|Dalglish expects Mourinho and Man United to sit back at Anfield
|Former Inter and Brazil star Adriano set for return to football
|Arsenal would win title if Wenger had Redknapp´s tactical nous - Merson
|Ancelotti shouldn´t be a scapegoat, Muller says
|Aguero accepts prospect of Man City signing Messi is ´complicated´
|A warrior never surrenders - Vidal not turning his back on Chile
|Kaka to leave Orlando City in December
|Manchester United great Scholes interviewed for Oldham job
|Chambers agrees Arsenal extension until 2021
|Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
|Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
|Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
|Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
|Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
|Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
|Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
|Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
|It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
|Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
|Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
|Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
|Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
|Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
|Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
|Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
|Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
|Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
|We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
|Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
|Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
|Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
|Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
|Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
|Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
|Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia
|France, Portugal qualify for World Cup as Netherlands miss out on Russia 2018
|Figo hopeful as Portugal book World Cup berth
|Robben retires from Netherlands duty after World Cup qualification failure
|Belgium 4 Cyprus 0: Hazard brothers on target as Vertonghen breaks record
|France 2 Belarus 1: Griezmann and Giroud secure top spot
|Portugal 2 Switzerland 0: European champions overhaul Swiss to reach Russia
|Netherlands 2 Sweden 0: Robben-inspired win not enough to prevent World Cup failure
|Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return
|Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay
|Pressure to attack will be Mourinho´s downfall at Anfield, claims Barnes
|Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane´s six-week absence examined
|Amor takes role on Barcelona board
|South Korea 1 Morocco 3: Tannane double seals comfortable win
|Buffon hails ´extraordinary´ Donnarumma
|Aguero back in Manchester City training after car crash
|Liverpool´s Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury
|Postecoglou hails Australia hero Cahill as ´a unique, extraordinary individual´
|Manchester United not right for Ozil, says Riedle
|Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant
|Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
|Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
|Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
|Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
|Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
|Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
|Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
|It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
|Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
|Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
|Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
|Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
|Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
|He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
|Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
|Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
|We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
|Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
|Coleman to take time before considering Wales future