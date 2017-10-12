Article

Arsenal´s defensive woes mount with Mustafi out for up to six weeks

12 October 2017 10:26

Arsenal's defensive woes are mounting with Shkodran Mustafi ruled out for six weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny are doubts for this weekend.

Mustafi was forced off in the first half of Germany's 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan on Sunday and is not expected to return until after the next international break.

Kolasinac only managed one half while in action for Bosnia-Herzegovina against Belgium due to a hip injury, while Koscielny is set for a late fitness test on an Achilles injury.

Consequently, manager Arsene Wenger has concerns about how his defence will look for Saturday's Premier League trip to Watford.

"The minor problem we have with Sead Kolasnic, we'll check him today, it's a hip problem," the Frenchman said on Thursday.

"We've lost Mustafi for about four to six weeks. I don't think he'll be available before the next international break.

"It's always difficult. The player I expected to lose the least during the break was Mustafi, because first of all I was not sure if he would play and secondly Germany were already qualified so you didn't expect him to be out injured because the games would be less intense. We have to cope with that now.

"Koscielny has a definite final test tomorrow. At the moment, he's not available. He trained on his own and the first signs are positive.

"I have [concerns about the line-up]. I think about sorting out the problem, but overall I will decide completely tomorrow the line-up because Koscielny will have a test. It looks like if he survives the test he is capable to play."

Arsenal are on a run of four consecutive wins in all competitions and have not lost since the 4-0 reverse to Liverpool in August. 

