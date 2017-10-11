Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification

Following his side's 4-2 win over Bolivia to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup, Uruguay head coach Oscar Tabarez was full of praise.

Despite two own goals in the victory, Uruguay were dominant on Tuesday and eventually made it count, via goals from Martin Caceres, Edinson Cavani and a Luis Suarez brace.

With the win, Uruguay finished second in the CONMEBOL standings, 10 points adrift of winners Brazil.

"We are very satisfied," Tabarez said. "Today we came to play for us, for the people and to try to get what we wanted to win.

"I think because of how well our young players in Europe have adapted, we have a promising outlook."

Tabarez maintained that in response to losses against Chile and Brazil midway through the qualification campaign, Uruguay eventually showed their quality.

The 70-year-old added, although South America provides the toughest route to World Cup qualification, it cannot be enough for his team.

"It has been demonstrated, beyond the ups and downs, there is a way of doing things that allows us to be competitive," Tabarez said.

"It's the toughest competition I've ever had and no one is giving us a title, or a medal.

"It's only qualification, but we value it the same way we did with the World Cup in 2010 or 2014."