Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers

Arjen Robben has called time on his international career after 14 years representing Netherlands.
Robben played his last game for the Oranje on Tuesday as Netherlands beat Sweden 2-0 but missed out on a World Cup play-off place, the Bayern Munich winger bowing out in style as his first-half double helped them to victory.
Here, with the help of Opta, we look back at the best international statistics of a player who was part of the Netherlands side that reached the World Cup final in 2010.
- Arjen Robben is the fourth top goalscorer for Netherlands with 37 goals (level with Dennis Bergkamp), behind Robin van Persie (50), Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (42) and Patrick Kluivert (40).
- Since his debut on April 30 2003 (v Portugal), Robben has appeared in only 51 per cent of all Dutch international games (96 out of 187).
- Only Wesley Sneijder (33 in 132 games) has assisted more goals for Netherlands than Robben (29) since his debut in April 2003.
- Robben scored or assisted a goal for Netherlands on average once every 112 minutes (37 goals, 29 assists).
- Robben became the first player to score at least two goals in his final game for Netherlands since Piet de Boer in 1937.
- With his two goals against Sweden, Robben has now scored against 26 different countries; only Robin van Persie (30) and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (27) have scored against more.
- Robben attempted more shots (seven) and shots on target (four) than any other player in his final Netherlands game v Sweden.
- Only Johnny Rep (seven) scored more World Cup goals for Netherlands than Robben (six, level with Bergkamp, Rob Rensenbrink, Van Persie and Sneijder).
- Robben (106) is one of only five players with 100 or more dribbles at the World Cup finals since 1966, along with Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Jairzinho and Mario Kempes.
- Robben has been fouled more often at the World Cup than any other player since the 2006 edition (47 times). Robben was the only player with more than one shot on target in the 2010 World Cup final (two).
