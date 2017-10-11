Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers

The World Cup will welcome at least two new teams to its festival of football in Russia next year, with Iceland and Panama both securing places at the 2018 finals.
Iceland are set to bring the thunder clap back to the major tournament scene after topping UEFA's Group I, while Panama reached the tournament for the first time at the expense of the United States thanks to Roman Torres' late winner in their 2-1 victory over Costa Rica.
A national holiday was declared in Panama to celebrate the historic achievement and here we go through five displays they will try to live up to with a look at some of the best-performing debutants in the history of football's biggest competition.
Wales: Quarter-finals, 1958
Their qualification only came as a result of both Sudan and Belgium refusing to play Israel in a play-off, but Wales made the most of their progress to the finals in Sweden, beating 1954 finalists Hungary in a play-off to progress from the group stage, before being undone by a 17-year-old Pele in the last eight.
North Korea: Quarter-finals, 1966
There can't be too many connections between North Korea and Middlesbrough, but Teeside will forever hold a place in the Asian nation's football history. North Korea beat Italy 1-0 at Ayresome Park to reach the last eight, Pak Doo-ik firing a famous strike into the bottom-left corner. The fairytale ended in the next round thanks to a four-goal haul from Portugal's Eusbeio. More on him imminently.
Portugal: Semi-finals, 1966
Eusebio's showing for Portugal in England still stands as one of the best individual performances at a World Cup. His four goals against North Korea were part of a hugely impressive tally of nine, which also included two against Pele and Brazil, who bowed out in the group stage. His penalty in the semi-finals was not enough as Bobby Charlton's double sent England through, though Eusebio did end the tournament on a high with a goal in their third-place play-off victory over Soviet Union.
Croatia: Semi-finals, 1998
Overshadowed by France's triumph on home soil and Zinedine Zidane's stunning performance in the 3-0 win over Brazil in the final was Croatia's superb first World Cup since declaring independence from Yugoslavia. Davor Suker finished as top scorer with six goals, with a 3-0 triumph over Germany the highlight. Lilian Thuram's brace ended Croatia's run but they did atone for the loss to the hosts as Suker's winner ensured success in the third-place play-off with Netherlands.
Senegal: Quarter-finals, 2002
Senegal surged onto the World Cup scene with one of the biggest shocks in tournament history as Papa Bouba Diop's tap-in proved enough to defeat world and European champions France in the opening match of the tournament. Draws against Denmark and Uruguay sent Bruno Metsu's men through to the knockouts, where Henri Camara's double secured an extra-time win over Sweden before Turkey ended one of the most memorable campaigns of the modern era.
|Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
|Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
|Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
|Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
|Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
|Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
|Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
|Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
|It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
|Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
|Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
|Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
|Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
|Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
|Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
|Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
|Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
|Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
|We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
|Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
|Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
|Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
|Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
|Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
|Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
|Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia
|France, Portugal qualify for World Cup as Netherlands miss out on Russia 2018
|Figo hopeful as Portugal book World Cup berth
|Robben retires from Netherlands duty after World Cup qualification failure
|Belgium 4 Cyprus 0: Hazard brothers on target as Vertonghen breaks record
|France 2 Belarus 1: Griezmann and Giroud secure top spot
|Portugal 2 Switzerland 0: European champions overhaul Swiss to reach Russia
|Netherlands 2 Sweden 0: Robben-inspired win not enough to prevent World Cup failure
|Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return
|Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay
|Pressure to attack will be Mourinho´s downfall at Anfield, claims Barnes
|Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane´s six-week absence examined
|Amor takes role on Barcelona board
|South Korea 1 Morocco 3: Tannane double seals comfortable win
|Buffon hails ´extraordinary´ Donnarumma
|Aguero back in Manchester City training after car crash
|Liverpool´s Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury
|Postecoglou hails Australia hero Cahill as ´a unique, extraordinary individual´
|Manchester United not right for Ozil, says Riedle
|Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant
|Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
|Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
|Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
|Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
|Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
|Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
|Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
|It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
|Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
|Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
|Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
|Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
|Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
|He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
|Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
|Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
|We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
|Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
|Coleman to take time before considering Wales future
|Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
|Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury