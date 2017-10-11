Related

Article

Kaka to leave Orlando City in December

11 October 2017 20:41

Former Brazil star Kaka will leave Orlando City when his contract ends in December.

Kaka has been a regular since making his debut for the MLS franchise in January 2015, but recent comments about finding it tough to keep playing at the age of 35 saw speculation about his future begin to mount.

Despite that concession about his physical state, Kaka, speaking at a media conference on Wednesday, refused to comment on the prospect of retiring.  

But the 92-cap Brazil international was adamant his time in Orlando has come to an end, with the club 10th in the 11-team Eastern Conference this season.

Kaka will play his final home game against Columbus Crew on Saturday, before bowing out at Philadelphia Union the following Sunday.

Kaka said: "As you all know, my contract with Orlando City ends this year. My final decision is not to renew."

"It's sad, but it's a cycle that's finishing. My decision is clear. My cycle with Orlando City ends this year.

"I will honour this jersey until the end as always. What's next for me is just this moment.

"The only thing I know right now is that I'm not going to be an Orlando City player next season."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 11 October

21:55 A warrior never surrenders - Vidal not turning his back on Chile
20:41 Kaka to leave Orlando City in December
19:56 Manchester United great Scholes interviewed for Oldham job
19:45 Chambers agrees Arsenal extension until 2021
19:13 Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
18:56 Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
18:17 Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
17:56 Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
17:39 Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
17:26 Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
17:03 Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
16:54 Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
15:38 It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
14:40 Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
13:50 Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
12:39 Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
11:43 Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
11:10 Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
09:21 Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
08:04 Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
07:50 Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
06:54 Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
06:21 We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
06:19 Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
05:53 Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
05:53 Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
05:50 Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
05:27 Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
04:44 Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
04:43 Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
04:21 Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
04:09 Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
03:55 BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
03:37 Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
03:29 Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
03:28 Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
03:24 BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
01:22 Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
00:42 Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
00:36 He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
00:22 Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
00:09 Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
00:03 Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia

Tuesday 10 October

23:35 France, Portugal qualify for World Cup as Netherlands miss out on Russia 2018
23:05 Figo hopeful as Portugal book World Cup berth
23:01 Robben retires from Netherlands duty after World Cup qualification failure
22:50 Belgium 4 Cyprus 0: Hazard brothers on target as Vertonghen breaks record
22:40 France 2 Belarus 1: Griezmann and Giroud secure top spot
22:39 Portugal 2 Switzerland 0: European champions overhaul Swiss to reach Russia
22:36 Netherlands 2 Sweden 0: Robben-inspired win not enough to prevent World Cup failure
20:37 Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return
20:02 Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay
19:45 Pressure to attack will be Mourinho´s downfall at Anfield, claims Barnes
18:59 Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane´s six-week absence examined
18:39 Amor takes role on Barcelona board
17:58 South Korea 1 Morocco 3: Tannane double seals comfortable win
17:36 Buffon hails ´extraordinary´ Donnarumma
17:17 Aguero back in Manchester City training after car crash
17:06 Liverpool´s Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury
15:56 Postecoglou hails Australia hero Cahill as ´a unique, extraordinary individual´
15:36 Manchester United not right for Ozil, says Riedle
14:48 Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant
14:42 Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
14:40 Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
14:11 Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
13:40 Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
12:36 Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
12:04 Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
10:56 Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
10:40 It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
09:56 Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
09:02 Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
05:18 Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
03:29 Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
02:11 Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
02:08 He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
01:51 Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
01:09 Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
00:40 We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
00:17 Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
00:07 Coleman to take time before considering Wales future

Monday 9 October

23:52 Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
23:49 Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
23:42 Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
23:31 We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
23:23 People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
22:44 Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
22:40 Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
22:38 Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
20:57 Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
19:57 Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
19:01 Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
17:59 Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
16:57 James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
16:48 Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
16:22 Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
16:07 Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
14:41 Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
13:56 Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
13:22 Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
13:03 New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
12:45 Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
11:35 We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
10:49 Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
10:08 Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
09:31 Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
09:04 Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
07:18 He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
06:50 Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
04:19 Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
03:42 Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
02:38 Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
01:23 Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
00:23 Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury

Facebook