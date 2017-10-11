Borussia Dortmund were happy for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the club during the most recent transfer window, the Gabon striker has confirmed
Aubameyang finished last season as the top scorer in the Bundesliga and was heavily linked with moves to AC Milan or the Chinese Super League, having also regularly spoken of a desire to join Real Madrid.
Speaking in July, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc alluded to an unspecified period of time during which a transfer involving the 28-year-old could be sanctioned.
But Aubameyang remained in place for the current campaign under new boss Peter Bosz and has 13 goals in all competitions for the league leaders.
"There was a time in the window when I could have changed. We [Aubameyang and the Dortmund board] agreed on this together in all openness but nothing happened," he told Sport Bild.
"I have always felt very comfortable in Dortmund, in the team and at BVB, and that is true today, too. BVB is my family!"
Our #Bundesliga 2016/17 top goalscorer has also been nominated for the 2017 #BallonDor (list of 30)— Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 9, 2017
Congratulations, @Aubameyang7 ! pic.twitter.com/m2kJ66oLQE
Dortmund are five points clear of champions Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga after seven matches and host fourth-placed RB Leipzig on Saturday.
|Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
|Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
|Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
|Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
|Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
|Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
|Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
|Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
|Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
|We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
|Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
|Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
|Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
|Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
|Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
|Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
|Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia
|France, Portugal qualify for World Cup as Netherlands miss out on Russia 2018
|Figo hopeful as Portugal book World Cup berth
|Robben retires from Netherlands duty after World Cup qualification failure
|Belgium 4 Cyprus 0: Hazard brothers on target as Vertonghen breaks record
|France 2 Belarus 1: Griezmann and Giroud secure top spot
|Portugal 2 Switzerland 0: European champions overhaul Swiss to reach Russia
|Netherlands 2 Sweden 0: Robben-inspired win not enough to prevent World Cup failure
|Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return
|Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay
|Pressure to attack will be Mourinho´s downfall at Anfield, claims Barnes
|Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane´s six-week absence examined
|Amor takes role on Barcelona board
|South Korea 1 Morocco 3: Tannane double seals comfortable win
|Buffon hails ´extraordinary´ Donnarumma
|Aguero back in Manchester City training after car crash
|Liverpool´s Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury
|Postecoglou hails Australia hero Cahill as ´a unique, extraordinary individual´
|Manchester United not right for Ozil, says Riedle
|Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant
|Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
|Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
|Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
|Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
|Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
|Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
|Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
|It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
|Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
|Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
|Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
|Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
|Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
|He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
|Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
|Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
|We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
|Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
|Coleman to take time before considering Wales future
|Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
|Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury