BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup

11 October 2017 03:55

For the first time since 1986, the United States will not feature at the World Cup after suffering a shock loss to Trinidad and Tobago as Panama and Honduras both won on a frantic day in CONCACAF qualifying.

