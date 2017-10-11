Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup

Chile will sensationally miss the 2018 World Cup after suffering a 3-0 loss to Brazil in qualifying on Tuesday.
Paulinho and Gabriel Jesus struck in the space of three second-half minutes at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo before the latter sealed the deserved victory late.
Tite's side dominated the first half without capitalising, before a Claudio Bravo error allowed Paulinho to open the scoring.
Jesus then struck twice, completing a sensational qualifying campaign for CONMEBOL group winners Brazil.
It meant South American champions Chile needed other results to go their way to move into a play-off with New Zealand, but Peru's equaliser at home to Colombia saw Juan Antonio Pizzi's men finish sixth.
Tite made two changes to the starting XI held in Bolivia, with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson handed his first international cap.
Ederson replaced Alisson in goal, while Marquinhos took Thiago Silva's place in the centre of defence.
For Chile, there were three changes to the side that claimed a dramatic 2-1 win at home to Ecuador.
The big blow was Arturo Vidal's suspension, with Jose Fuenzalida, Charles Aranguiz and Jean Beausejour coming in for the midfielder, Eugenio Mena and Francisco Silva.
Both teams made a bright start in Sao Paulo, but the biggest early cheer was for Argentina falling behind in Ecuador, although Lionel Messi would inspire a comeback in Quito.
Brazil looked the more dangerous of the two teams in the opening stages, and Neymar had a penalty shout turned down.
However, the Paris Saint-Germain star should have put the hosts ahead in the 16th minute, only to be denied by a good Bravo save.
The hosts were the better of the two sides in the opening 45 minutes, and they wasted another great chance six minutes before the break.
Renato Augusto found space down the left and crossed for Jesus, who headed straight at Bravo from close range.
The hosts finally took a deserved lead with two goals in three minutes.
A long-range Dani Alves free-kick was spilled by Bravo into the path of Paulinho, who tapped in the 55th-minute opener.
Just two minutes later and it was 2-0, Neymar unselfishly squaring for Jesus to tap in after being released in behind.
Brazil looked the more likely to score again as Chile pushed, and they sealed their win in additional time.
With Bravo stranded after going up for a corner, Jesus tapped in the easiest of goals from a Willian pass in the 93rd minute.
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia
|France, Portugal qualify for World Cup as Netherlands miss out on Russia 2018
|Figo hopeful as Portugal book World Cup berth
|Robben retires from Netherlands duty after World Cup qualification failure
|Belgium 4 Cyprus 0: Hazard brothers on target as Vertonghen breaks record
|France 2 Belarus 1: Griezmann and Giroud secure top spot
|Portugal 2 Switzerland 0: European champions overhaul Swiss to reach Russia
|Netherlands 2 Sweden 0: Robben-inspired win not enough to prevent World Cup failure
|Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return
|Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay
|Pressure to attack will be Mourinho´s downfall at Anfield, claims Barnes
|Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane´s six-week absence examined
|Amor takes role on Barcelona board
|South Korea 1 Morocco 3: Tannane double seals comfortable win
|Buffon hails ´extraordinary´ Donnarumma
|Aguero back in Manchester City training after car crash
|Liverpool´s Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury
|Postecoglou hails Australia hero Cahill as ´a unique, extraordinary individual´
|Manchester United not right for Ozil, says Riedle
|Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant
|Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
|Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
|Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
|Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
|Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
|Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
|Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
|It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
|Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
|Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
|Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
|Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
|Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
|He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
|Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
|Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
|We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
|Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
|Coleman to take time before considering Wales future
|Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
|Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury