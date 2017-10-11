Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi managed to secure their places at Russia 2018 as Portugal and Argentina snatched automatic qualification on Tuesday.
European champions Portugal were left playing catch-up after losing to Switzerland in September last year but overcame the same opponents 2-0 in Lisbon to pip them on goal difference.
Argentina were staring elimination in the face when Ecuador took an early 1-0 lead in Quito before a virtuoso showing by Messi ended with the talisman completing a mesmerising hat-trick.
However, other stars of the world game have not been so fortunate and there will be more high-profile casualties to come during next month's play-off clashes.
For now, here is a mightily impressive "dream team" whose efforts to reach the World Cup turned into nightmare.
GOALKEEPER – Jan Oblak (Slovenia)
Atletico Madrid number one Oblak is one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet and conceded only seven times during 10 qualifiers for Slovenia. Unfortunately, they could only manage 12 at the other end as they limped to fourth place in their group behind England, Slovakia and Scotland.
Jan Oblak je med kandidati za prestizno nagrado Zlata zoga! #BallonDor #SrceBije pic.twitter.com/1gGmgWK1rm— NZS | FA Slovenia (@nzs_si) October 9, 2017
RIGHT-BACK – Antonio Valencia (Ecuador)
Suspension spared Manchester United full-back Valencia from having to counter a Messi masterclass but nine defeats from the previous 17 CONMEBOL preliminary matches meant Ecuador were only ever playing for pride in the face of greatness.
Mientras tú duermes, Yo trabajo!While you sleep, I work! pic.twitter.com/xmhNCKJhCt— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) October 3, 2017
LEFT-BACK – David Alaba (Austria)
The disappointment of a sapping group-stage exit at Euro 2016 spilled into the World Cup campaign for star man Alaba and Austria, who stumbled to fourth place in European Group D behind Serbia, Republic of Ireland and Wales.
CENTRE-BACK – Gary Medel (Chile)
Cap centurion and long-serving hard man Medel was unable to stem the tide as Chile lost three of their last four qualifiers, shipping eight goals in the process to finish the gruelling CONMEBOL slog in sixth. Fifth-placed Peru pipped them to a play-off place, seemingly closing a golden era for the two-time reigning South American champions.
Mañana todos juntos chilenos #guerreros #lafeintacta #vamoschilectm pic.twitter.com/9CBVGmFf1Y— Gary Medel (@MedelPitbull) October 10, 2017
CENTRE-BACK – Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
Beaten finalists in 2010 and 2014 semi-finalists, Netherlands have now missed out on a second consecutive major tournament. As star winger Arjen Robben moves into international retirement, Southampton centre-back Van Dijk is among a talented core who will aim to repair considerable damage.
MIDFIELD – Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia-Herzegovina)
Juventus playmaker Pjanic will not bring his silken qualities to Russia after a shock loss to Cyprus in August proved pivotal in terms of Greece sealing the Group H play-off spot at Bosnia-Herzegovina's expense behind runaway winners Belgium.
MIDFIELD – Arturo Vidal (Chile)
The beating heart of Chile's recent successes, combustible Bayern Munich hero Vidal has strongly hinted he will walk away from international football on the back of Tuesday's decisive 3-0 defeat against Brazil in Sao Paulo.
Gracias por todo muchachos!! pic.twitter.com/I9s9OhTK7r— Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) October 11, 2017
MIDFIELD – Christian Pulisic (United States)
Borussia Dortmund sensation Christian Pulisic is one of the brightest teenage talents in the world. His chance to shine on the biggest stage should come around a few more times. First there will be a lengthy inquest into the USA's embarrassing CONCACAF implosion.
Workin' them angles.@cpulisic_10 takes Panama to school. pic.twitter.com/clhz0Zynk1— U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) October 7, 2017
FORWARD – Alexis Sanchez (Chile)
A national hero for his exploits with La Roja, Sanchez bemoaned criticism levelled at himself and his team-mates as Chile's campaign fell apart. The impact of his transfer saga with Manchester City occurring around the crushing 3-0 defeat to Paraguay may well be debated for some time.
FORWARD – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)
Everything Aubameyang touches with Borussia Dortmund tends to turn to gold but he was unable to lift his countrymen to a maiden World Cup. Gabon will be a footnote in Africa's Group C as heavyweights Morocco and Ivory Coast contest a winner-takes-all clash.
FORWARD – Gareth Bale (Wales)
Bale has been the poster boy of a golden generation for Welsh football, starring on the run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals. It was particularly cruel, therefore, to see injury restrict him to a seat in the stands in Cardiff as the Republic of Ireland ensured Wales' wait for a second World Cup finals berth will tick past 60 years.
Hard loss to take last night, but couldn’t be more proud of the team, we leave with our heads held high #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/8jyy227eXO— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) October 10, 2017
|Chambers agrees Arsenal extension until 2021
|Real Madrid legend Figo appointed football advisor by UEFA
|Bale, Sanchez, Pulisic and Vidal - the all-star XI missing Russia 2018
|Fitness boost for Spurs as Lamela and Rose return to training
|Senegal stun France and Suker helps Croatia to semis - The World Cup´s finest first-timers
|Pelvis surgery rules Sevilla´s Pareja out ´for several weeks´
|Talks between Ozil and Arsenal ´moving in positive direction´
|Stress of Barca move may have influenced injury, Dembele´s doctor claims
|Thank you for everything - Vidal hints at Chile exit
|It´s a possibility - Dani Alves talks up PSG switch for Sanchez
|Barcelona ready to relaunch Coutinho bid
|Dortmund agreed to let Aubameyang leave
|Netherlands join England, Germany and Spain in top Nations League division
|Robben: Future is bright for Netherlands
|Six World Cup goals, 29 assists and 96 caps - Arjen Robben´s Netherlands career in numbers
|Panama president declares national holiday after historic World Cup qualification
|Relieved Pekerman applauds Zapata
|Tite: Brazil favourites for World Cup
|Tabarez praises competitive Uruguay after qualification
|We shouldn´t be staying home for World Cup – Arena laments USA failure
|Postecoglou unwilling to confirm Socceroos future amid exit reports
|Messi: It would´ve been crazy if Argentina missed World Cup
|Pizzi to leave Chile post after qualification failure
|Dybala: I´m lucky to watch Messi up close
|Football owed hat-trick hero Messi the World Cup - Sampaoli
|Vrsaljko cleared of major injury
|Messi´s alternate reality keeps Argentina dreaming
|Honduras 3 Mexico 2: Quioto sends hosts into World Cup play-off
|Trinidad and Tobago 2 United States 1: USA fail to qualify for World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: USA miss out on World Cup
|Uruguay 4 Bolivia 2: Suarez and Cavani show their class
|Ecuador 1 Argentina 3: Magical Messi hat-trick seals World Cup qualification
|Brazil 3 Chile 0: South American champions to miss World Cup
|BREAKING NEWS: Messi hat-trick sees Argentina qualify for World Cup
|Rashford can match Mbappe, Dembele – Ferdinand
|Bale calls for Coleman to stay after Wales miss World Cup
|He´s still one of the world´s best - Advocaat pays tribute to Robben
|Martinez happy to finish with a flourish as Belgium crush poor Cyprus
|Present and correct - Santos lauds Portugal´s Russia 2018 ´gift´
|Deschamps relieved to navigate ´difficult course´ to Russia
|France, Portugal qualify for World Cup as Netherlands miss out on Russia 2018
|Figo hopeful as Portugal book World Cup berth
|Robben retires from Netherlands duty after World Cup qualification failure
|Belgium 4 Cyprus 0: Hazard brothers on target as Vertonghen breaks record
|France 2 Belarus 1: Griezmann and Giroud secure top spot
|Portugal 2 Switzerland 0: European champions overhaul Swiss to reach Russia
|Netherlands 2 Sweden 0: Robben-inspired win not enough to prevent World Cup failure
|Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return
|Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay
|Pressure to attack will be Mourinho´s downfall at Anfield, claims Barnes
|Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane´s six-week absence examined
|Amor takes role on Barcelona board
|South Korea 1 Morocco 3: Tannane double seals comfortable win
|Buffon hails ´extraordinary´ Donnarumma
|Aguero back in Manchester City training after car crash
|Liverpool´s Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury
|Postecoglou hails Australia hero Cahill as ´a unique, extraordinary individual´
|Manchester United not right for Ozil, says Riedle
|Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant
|Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
|Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
|Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
|Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
|Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
|Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
|Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
|It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
|Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
|Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
|Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
|Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
|Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
|He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
|Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
|Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
|We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
|Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
|Coleman to take time before considering Wales future
|Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
|Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury