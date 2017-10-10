Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return

Stoke City are hopeful Joe Allen will be fit to face Manchester City on Saturday, despite the midfielder suffering a head injury while playing for Wales.
Allen was forced off during the first half of his country's' 1-0 loss to the Republic of Ireland on Monday. After initially attempting to play on after the collision with David Meyler, he was replaced by Jonny Williams in the 37th minute.
While the player will now have to follow a specific protocol for head injuries, Stoke's assistant manager Mark Bowen believes the 27-year-old could still be cleared in time to feature at the Etihad Stadium.
"Joe is an early doubt, but we are still hopeful on him for the weekend although he did have to come off last night after suffering a bang to his head," Bowen told the club's official website.
"We haven't seen him today because he only arrived back home late last night, and we wanted to give him the next 48 hours to make sure he is ready to come in on Thursday.
"We didn't see any real need to get him in this morning, so fingers crossed he is OK and available for the game on Saturday.
"There is protocol to follow with injuries of this nature, which we will of course follow - the doctor will go around later today to see him, but he will come back in on Thursday and we will assess him then."
Assistant Manager Mark Bowen provides injury update on Joe Allen.— Stoke City FC (@stokecity) October 10, 2017
https://t.co/zICSHtr4HK pic.twitter.com/0mo7Xq8OXs
Manager Mark Hughes will definitely be without Ryan Shawcross at the weekend. The defender remains out of action with a troublesome back problem.
There was better news over fellow centre-back Bruno Martins Indi though, with Bowen revealing the Dutchman is making good progress in his recovery from a groin injury.
"Bruno hasn't joined the main group yet, but you see him running round the pitch doing the physical work," Bowen told the Sentinel.
"I hope towards the end of the week he's looking to get involved, he said as much to me this morning, but obviously time will tell."
|Stoke City waiting on injured Allen as Martins Indi nears return
|Argentina´s qualifying struggles force U2 gig delay
|Pressure to attack will be Mourinho´s downfall at Anfield, claims Barnes
|Liverpool hit at a crucial juncture - Mane´s six-week absence examined
|Amor takes role on Barcelona board
|South Korea 1 Morocco 3: Tannane double seals comfortable win
|Buffon hails ´extraordinary´ Donnarumma
|Aguero back in Manchester City training after car crash
|Liverpool´s Mane out for six weeks with hamstring injury
|Postecoglou hails Australia hero Cahill as ´a unique, extraordinary individual´
|Manchester United not right for Ozil, says Riedle
|Frustrated Musonda hits out at Chelsea in social media rant
|Japan 3 Haiti 3: Kagawa to the rescue in injury time
|Heynckes appointment 100 per cent the right decision, says Sammer
|Riedle slams Dembele behaviour to force Barcelona move
|Australia 2 Syria 1 (aet, 3-2 agg): Cahill sends Socceroos into final World Cup play-off
|Ranieri questions talk of Conte exit
|Anfield the scene of most Ferguson ´hairdryer´ rants - Gary Neville
|Messi can save Argentina – Menotti
|It´s not a pleasure to play anymore – Kaka admits retirement plans
|Messi in esteemed company if Argentina fail to make the World Cup
|Neymar-Cavani row ´normal´ for Marquinhos
|Sampaoli calls for Argentina to match ´incredible´ Messi
|Tite: Argentina must have trouble sleeping as doubts over World Cup grow
|Arena invites ´hotshot´ Europeans to try CONCACAF qualifying
|He can make the difference – Lloris backs Mbappe
|Napoli president would never swap Sarri for Guardiola
|Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success
|We deserve this - Matic and Prijovic revel in Serbia´s World Cup qualification
|Lopetegui hails Spain´s patience after slender win
|Coleman to take time before considering Wales future
|Objective achieved for Ventura - but Italy still have work to do
|Last 30 minutes of Ireland´s win at Wales an ´eternity´ for O´Neill
|Iceland become smallest nation to qualify for World Cup, Serbia also through
|We have Cristiano Ronaldo back! – Pepe warns Switzerland
|People wrote us off - Ireland hero McClean revels in proving doubters wrong
|Israel 0 Spain 1: Illarramendi brilliance lights up turgid affair
|Wales 0 Republic of Ireland 1: McClean breaks Welsh hearts
|Albania 0 Italy 1: Candreva just ace for Ventura as Azzurri bounce back
|Ballon d´Or nominees: The full 30-man shortlist
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Holder Cristiano Ronaldo headlines final group
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Messi and Griezmann in contention again
|Dortmund suffer Piszczek injury blow
|James facing very difficult situation at Bayern, admits Heynckes
|Giroud: I was very close to joining Everton
|Dortmund deny interest in PSG goalkeeper Trapp
|Arsenal star Giroud makes final three for Puskas award
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski make the cut
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Mertens, Suarez and Ramos join final 30
|Thiago escapes serious ankle injury, could face Freiburg
|New Bayern boss Heynckes insists he is not out of touch with football
|Higuain does 50 per cent of what he can do, says ´angry´ Allegri
|We´ll have good training again – Muller takes aim at Ancelotti ahead of Heynckes return
|Neymar wants Barcelona kicked out of Champions League
|Kempes: Only Maradona fans want Messi to miss World Cup
|Ballon d´Or nominees: Neymar, Dybala among first names released
|Wales have earned ´golden era´ tag, says Coleman
|He´s fit to play – Tabarez dismisses Suarez knee injury
|Cahill, Rogic may start for Socceroos against Syria
|Messi can´t do it all - Tabarez defends Barca star as Argentina threaten to miss World Cup
|Drogba hails Salah after Liverpool star leads Egypt to first World Cup since 1990
|Russia 2018 will be best World Cup – Pavlyuchenko
|Rooney should be loved like Totti – Eriksson
|Mustafi faces long spell out with hamstring injury
|World Cup spot would be a dream, says England new boy Winks
|Pirlo: Montella and Bonucci need time to restore glory at Milan
|O´Neill looking forward to play-off ´opportunity´
|Germany 5 Azerbaijan 1: Low´s side end World Cup qualifying campaign in style
|Norway 1 Northern Ireland 0: Brunt own goal cannot halt visitors´ play-off party
|Strachan blames ´genetics´ for Scotland´s qualifying exit
|Southgate impressed with captain Kane
|Busquets set for 100th Spain appearance
|Lewandowski breaks qualifying record as Poland reach the World Cup
|Lithuania 0 England 1: Kane penalty enough as Three Lions finish campaign unbeaten
|Slovenia 2 Scotland 2: World Cup dreams ended for Strachan´s men
|Pirlo defends underperforming Azzurri
|Winks, Maguire handed England debuts against Lithuania
|Low could swap Germany for Bayern - Bierhoff
|Juanfran convinced Atletico Madrid can win Champions League
|Janssen keeps faith in Netherlands hopes after Sweden make mockery of Advocaat comments
|Buffon hits back at Ventura critics
|Dortmund boss Bosz expects transfers to break €1billion mark
|Fellaini out for a couple of weeks, say Belgium
|Nobody could have done better after Ferguson – Moyes defends Manchester United spell
|A-League Review: Riera gets Wanderers up and running, Adelaide hold Phoenix
|Chelsea face anxious wait over Kante injury
|Italy great Pirlo to retire from football
|Robben: Netherlands´ World Cup chances are over
|Brazil won´t deliberately harm Argentina chances – Tostao
|MLS Review: Red Bulls clinch play-off spot
|Costa Rica qualify for World Cup in dramatic fashion
|I was worried I´d get injured – De Bruyne slams Sarajevo pitch
|Southgate: England stars must prove themselves as big players