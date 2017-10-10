Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson was in disbelief after his team qualified for the 2018 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Kosovo.

Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Gudmundsson saw Iceland seal top spot in Group I ahead of Croatia on Monday.

With a population of 330,000, Euro 2016 quarter-finalists Iceland became the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.

Hallgrimsson could not hide his delight afterwards, even comparing Cardiff City midfielder Aron Einar Gunnarsson to two all-time greats – Pele and Diego Maradona.

"This is just odd. I don't really know what to say. The mind is all over the place," he said, via RUV.

"I mean... Pele, Maradona and Aron Einar Gunnarsson."

Iceland finished two points clear of Croatia, who beat Ukraine 2-0 in Kiev on Monday.