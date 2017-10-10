Pele, Maradona and Gunnarsson – Hallgrimsson revels in Iceland success

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson was in disbelief after his team qualified for the 2018 World Cup with a 2-0 win over Kosovo.
Goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Gudmundsson saw Iceland seal top spot in Group I ahead of Croatia on Monday.
With a population of 330,000, Euro 2016 quarter-finalists Iceland became the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup.
Hallgrimsson could not hide his delight afterwards, even comparing Cardiff City midfielder Aron Einar Gunnarsson to two all-time greats – Pele and Diego Maradona.
"This is just odd. I don't really know what to say. The mind is all over the place," he said, via RUV.
"I mean... Pele, Maradona and Aron Einar Gunnarsson."
QUALIFIED!— #WCQ (@FIFAWorldCup) October 9, 2017
Congratulations, Iceland!
The smallest nation ever to reach a #WorldCup! See you in Russia! #WCQ pic.twitter.com/Xy1ysyLdpA
Iceland finished two points clear of Croatia, who beat Ukraine 2-0 in Kiev on Monday.
